May: Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this May! Through our interactive exhibits, activities, and discussions, students will explore the lives and works of Asian American and Pacific Islander authors throughout American history to engage with and better understand the topic of identity.
Every Tuesday and Thursday in May: 5/3, 5/5, 5/10, 5/12, 5/17, 5/19, 5/24, 5/26, 5/31
- A non-refundable 20% deposit is required on booking, and the full balance is due before or on arrival.
- 15 student minimum to qualify for reduced rates
- One adult chaperone is required for every 8 students