May: Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this May! Through our interactive exhibits, activities, and discussions, students will explore the lives and works of Asian American and Pacific Islander authors throughout American history to engage with and better understand the topic of identity.

Every Tuesday and Thursday in May: 5/3, 5/5, 5/10, 5/12, 5/17, 5/19, 5/24, 5/26, 5/31

Field Trip Rates In-Person Trips – $7/student & teacher (adult chaperones free) Subsidies available for resource-challenged schools, please indicate interest in the “Additional Comments” section of the form.