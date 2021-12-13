February 2022: Black History Month Themed Field Trip
February: Black History Month
Celebrate Black History Month with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this February! Our field trips will explore the influence of Black writers on American history and literature. Students will receive a 15-20 minute introduction to the museum that will demonstrate how Black authors are displayed throughout our interactive exhibits. Educational activities and a post-field trip discussion will help engage students with the topic of racial identity.
Will be available the following Tuesdays and Thursdays in February: 2/1, 2/3, 2/8, 2/10, 2/15, 2/17, 2/22, 2/24
- A non-refundable 20% deposit is required on booking, and the full balance is due before or on arrival.
- 15 student minimum to qualify for reduced rates
- One adult chaperone is required for every 8 students