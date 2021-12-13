February: Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this February! Our field trips will explore the influence of Black writers on American history and literature. Students will receive a 15-20 minute introduction to the museum that will demonstrate how Black authors are displayed throughout our interactive exhibits. Educational activities and a post-field trip discussion will help engage students with the topic of racial identity.

Will be available the following Tuesdays and Thursdays in February: 2/1, 2/3, 2/8, 2/10, 2/15, 2/17, 2/22, 2/24

Field Trip Rates In-Person Trips – $7/student & teacher (adult chaperones free) Subsidies available for resource-challenged schools, please indicate interest in the “Additional Comments” section of the form.