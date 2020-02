February 2020 Events with the AWM Affiliates

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Frederick Douglass National Historic Site Events Calendar Frederick Douglass and Women’s Suffrage: Celebrating the 202nd Birthday of Frederick Douglass and the Centennial of the 19th Amendment



Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

The Merwin Conservancy – Haiku, Maui Events Calendar Open Garden Days in the Merwin Palm Forest

– Haiku, Maui

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Laura Ingalls Park and Museum – Burr Oak Events Calendar Spaghetti Supper, Pie Auction and Live Auction Closed for the season

– Burr Oak

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Poe Baltimore – Baltimore Events Calendar Call for Entries for The Saturday ‘Visiter’ Awards Poe House Presents: T.C. Weber

– Baltimore

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum – Walnut Grove Events Calendar Closed for the season

– Walnut Grove

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Westerly Library & Wilcox Park – Westerly Events Calendar Patriot of Kings County: A new film about Joshua Babcock of Westerly & Benjamin Franklin Westerly Elementary Schools Art Show Opening Receptions Cutting the Cable Cord Learn the Language of Ireland AARP Tax Assistance Adult Writers Workshop Cookbook Club: Salad! Dr. Michael Sullo Lecture on the Medici Family Wednesday Movie- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Adult Crafternoon: Plantable Paper Renaissance Toastmasters of Westerly Dante’s “Commedia” Part Three By Dr. Mark O’Brien And More!

– Westerly

South Carolina

Pat Conroy Literary Center – Beaufort Events Calendar Women Association of Hilton Head Island – Brunch with Cassandra King, Ellen Malphrus & Jonathan Haupt State of the Heart at Books Sandwiched In Book Club Discussion: The Death of Santini – led by Stephanie Edwards An Evening with Becky Young Miller, Author of Transplanting Hope Monthly Open Mic Night “I was Born to be in a Library”: Pat Conroy’s Great Love of Libraries March 1: Pat Conroy Literary Center 4th Annual March Forth Event

– Beaufort

Tennessee

Texas

O. Henry Museum – Austin Events Calendar JC Elkins O. Henry Literary Discussion Group: Bexar Scrip No. 2692

– Austin

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin