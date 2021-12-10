January 2022: Illustration Themed Field Trip
January: Illustration
Celebrate the art of illustration with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this January! Our interactive exhibits will teach students about illustrators in American literature, and in particular our Children’s Gallery will highlight the powerful effect of illustration within children’s literature. Students will even have the chance to illustrate their own tale inspired by our Squirrel Mural in the Children’s Gallery.
Will be available the following Tuesdays and Thursdays in January: 1/11, 1/13, 1/18, 1/20, 1/25, 1/27
- A non-refundable 20% deposit is required on booking, and the full balance is due before or on arrival.
- 15 student minimum to qualify for reduced rates
- One adult chaperone is required for every 8 students