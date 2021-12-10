January: Illustration

Celebrate the art of illustration with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this January! Our interactive exhibits will teach students about illustrators in American literature, and in particular our Children’s Gallery will highlight the powerful effect of illustration within children’s literature. Students will even have the chance to illustrate their own tale inspired by our Squirrel Mural in the Children’s Gallery.

Will be available the following Tuesdays and Thursdays in January: 1/11, 1/13, 1/18, 1/20, 1/25, 1/27

Field Trip Rates In-Person Trips – $7/student & teacher (adult chaperones free) Subsidies available for resource-challenged schools, please indicate interest in the “Additional Comments” section of the form.