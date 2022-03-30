Eligibility. The Memory Library Ticket Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is open to all natural persons who are legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are at least 18-years-old at the time of entry. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law. Proof of vaccination, including a photo ID that matches the name on the vaccination card, are required for entry to the event.

Sponsorship. The Sweepstakes sponsor is the American Writers Museum (“Sponsor”), located at 180 N Michigan, Chicago, IL. Sponsor and its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, assigns, agents, representatives, officers, directors, and employees, and any entity involved in the development, production, implementation, administration, judging, or fulfillment of the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, the immediate family members of such individuals, are not eligible to participate. The Sponsor will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these Official Rules.

Entry Period. The Sweepstakes begins on Friday, April 1 at 12:01am CT and ends on Friday, April 15 at 12:00pm (“Entry Period”).

How to Enter. During the Entry Period, visit the Sweepstake registration page located on Sponsor’s website, www.americanwritersmuseum.org, and follow the instructions to complete and submit the Sweepstakes entry form electronically. You will be asked to provide basic contact information, including your name, phone number, and email. (NOTE: You must complete all required fields of the entry form with information that is valid on the date of the drawing). All entries become property of the Sponsor, and none will be acknowledged or returned.

Limitations on Entries. LIMIT ONE ENTRY PER PERSON PER EMAIL ADDRESS. No third-party entry through any sweepstakes service is permitted. Any person who attempts or otherwise encourages the entry of multiple or false contact information under multiple identities or uses any device or artifice to enter or encourage multiple or false entries, as determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified. The use of robotic entry devices is strictly prohibited.

Grand Prize. One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded, which consists of two (2) tickets to Janelle Monáe: The Memory Librarian on Friday, April 22, and two (2) copies of The Memory Librarian and Other Stories of Dirty Computer. Selection of seat location is solely within Sponsor’s discretion. The Grand Prize does not include signed books. All other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are solely the winner’s responsibility. Approximate retail value of the Grand Prize is $130. No portion of the Prize may be transferred, redeemed for cash, or substituted, except by Sponsor (in its sole discretion), which reserves the right to substitute any portion of the Prize with a prize of equal or greater value for any reason, including, without limitation, Prize unavailability. Acceptance, participation in, and/or use of the Prize is at winner’s sole risk, and Sponsor is not responsible for any damages whatsoever, including special, indirect, or consequential damages, arising out of or in connection with the use and/or misuse of the Prize.

Drawing. Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries collected during the Entry Period. The drawing will be conducted by the Sponsor, whose decisions and interpretations on all matters relating to the Sweepstakes and these Official Rules are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant or winner and may refuse to award a prize to a person who is not eligible or has violated rules, gained unfair advantage in the Sweepstakes, or obtained winner status using fraudulent means. If there is a dispute about the identity of an entrant, Prize will be awarded to the natural person whose email address is assigned by the internet service provider responsible for the domain associated with the email address. If the winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with the Sweepstakes rules, the winner will be disqualified, and an alternate winner will be awarded the Prize in a separate random drawing. Winner will be notified by email. Inability of winner to respond to the notification email within twenty-four (24) hours after selection may result in disqualification of winner.

Odds. The odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received, according to the eligibility requirements in the Sweepstakes.

General Terms. By entering this Sweepstakes, you promise to abide by Sponsor’s Official Rules and decisions, which will be final and binding. Sponsor reserved the right, at its sole discretion, to refuse, disqualify, or withdraw any entry at any time. Sponsor will not be responsible for any injury, damage, or loss of any kind arising out of your participation in the Sweepstakes. YOU AGREE TO RELEASE, DISCHARGE, AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, ITS AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES, EMPLOYEES, DIRECTORS, AGENTS, AND ASSIGNS FROM AND AGAINST ANY OR ALL CLAIMS, LOSSES, INJURIES, OR DAMAGES RESULTING FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. Except where prohibited by law, by accepting Prize, winner grants Sponsor a perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free license to use winner’s name, photograph, voice, and/or likeness without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind for advertising, promotion, and other publicity purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known throughout the world.