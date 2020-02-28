March 2020 Events with the AWM Affiliates

Please click the Affiliate name for detailed information on hours, tours, and more upcoming events.

Did you know that AWM Members get free admission to 13 Affiliate Homes across the country? See the full list here

District of Columbia

  • Poe Baltimore – Baltimore
    • Events Calendar
      • Call for Entries for The Saturday ‘Visiter’ Awards
      • “The Death of a Beautiful Woman” Flash Fiction and Poetry, call for entries
      • LIMITED “Kiss Me, I Was Irish” Poe T-shirt gift with Donation

  • William Faulkner’s Rowan Oak – Oxford
    • Events Calendar
      • New Exhibition Opens: Hardcovers and Paperbacks by Brian Dettmer
      • Brown Bag Lecture and Rowan Oak Visit: Hardcovers and Paperbacks by Brian Dettmer
      • Opening Reception: Hardcovers and Paperbacks by Brian Dettmer
  • Margaret Walker Center – Jackson
    • Events Calendar
      • Grrrl Justice
      • April 3 & 4: 14th Annual Creative Arts and Scholarly Engagement (CASE) Festival
      • April 3: Exhibit Opening: “Jackson State and the Civil Rights Movement on the Lynch Street Corridor”
      • April 3: Exhibit Opening: “The Gibbs-Green Tragedy at 50: The Photographs of Doris Derby”

  • Westerly Library & Wilcox Park – Westerly
    • Events Calendar
      • Garden to Harvest Series
      • From Seneca Falls to the 19th Amendment: Songs of the American Woman Suffrage Movement
      • Why St. Patrick?
      • Keegan & Eva – Tunes & Songs of Ireland
      • Experience VR
      • Senior Technology Social
      • Preschool Playgroup
      • Kids Crafts (All Ages)
      • Storytime Yoga (Ages 4+)
      • Teen Baking
      • Teen Anime Club
      • Living Proof Exhibit Opening
      • And More!

  • Pat Conroy Literary Center – Beaufort
    • Events Calendar 
      • First Friday Reading with our Fourth Writers Retreat Faculty
      • OLLI Class: Our Sea Island’s Secret with Susan Diamond Riley
      • OLLI Class: Celebrate Beaufort with Our Prince of Scribes
      • OLLI Class: Pat Conroy as Lifelong Learner
      • Monthly Open Mic Night
      • Spring Lecture Series: Our Prince of Scribes
      • Our Prince of Scribes – a conversation at Book Exchange
      • Remembering Pat Conroy: Southern Kentucky Book Festival
      • Our Prince of Scribes – Meet the Authors
      • Rose Hill Author Series: Cassandra King Conroy
      • Book Club Discussion: A Low Country – led by Pulpwood Queens, Beaufort Chapter
      • Workshop: Finding Your Voice with Mary Ann Henry
      • An Evening with Travel Writers Lynn and Cele Seldon

