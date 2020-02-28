March 2020 Events with the AWM Affiliates

The Merwin Conservancy – Haiku, Maui Events Calendar Open Garden Days in the Merwin Palm Forest Edward Hirsch, Jane Hirshfield, Naomi Shihab Nye, and Kevin Young in The Green Room

Laura Ingalls Park and Museum – Burr Oak Events Calendar Closed for the season

The Beauregard-Keyes House (Frances Parkinson Keyes) – New Orleans Events Calendar A Lecture & Reception with the Duchess of Rutland St. Joseph Altar at BK House SOLD OUT – Madame Lalaurie, Mistress of the Haunted House, A Lecture by Carolyn Morrow Long

Poe Baltimore – Baltimore Events Calendar Call for Entries for The Saturday ‘Visiter’ Awards “The Death of a Beautiful Woman” Flash Fiction and Poetry, call for entries LIMITED “Kiss Me, I Was Irish” Poe T-shirt gift with Donation

Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum – Walnut Grove Events Calendar Closed for the season

William Faulkner’s Rowan Oak – Oxford Events Calendar New Exhibition Opens: Hardcovers and Paperbacks by Brian Dettmer Brown Bag Lecture and Rowan Oak Visit: Hardcovers and Paperbacks by Brian Dettmer Opening Reception: Hardcovers and Paperbacks by Brian Dettmer

– Oxford Margaret Walker Center – Jackson Events Calendar Grrrl Justice April 3 & 4: 14th Annual Creative Arts and Scholarly Engagement (CASE) Festival April 3: Exhibit Opening: “Jackson State and the Civil Rights Movement on the Lynch Street Corridor” April 3: Exhibit Opening: “The Gibbs-Green Tragedy at 50: The Photographs of Doris Derby”

Eudora Welty House and Garden – Jackson Events Calendar For the Record: Music, Storytelling, and Eudora Welty

Will Rogers Memorial Museum – Claremore Events Calendar Spring Break with Will

– Claremore Sequoyah’s Cabin – Sallisaw Events Calendar Spring Break Make and Take

Woody Guthrie Center – Tulsa Events Calendar Woody’s House: Heartland Hip-Hop Dori Freeman in Concert SOLD OUT: Tom Paxton and the DonJuans Fear of a Black Consciousness: Chuck D & Nipsey Hussle Real Talk: Black and Blue – The Community and the Police Mary Gauthier in Concert April 2: Joe Crookston

Westerly Library & Wilcox Park – Westerly Events Calendar Garden to Harvest Series From Seneca Falls to the 19th Amendment: Songs of the American Woman Suffrage Movement Why St. Patrick? Keegan & Eva – Tunes & Songs of Ireland Experience VR Senior Technology Social Preschool Playgroup Kids Crafts (All Ages) Storytime Yoga (Ages 4+) Teen Baking Teen Anime Club Living Proof Exhibit Opening And More!

Pat Conroy Literary Center – Beaufort Events Calendar First Friday Reading with our Fourth Writers Retreat Faculty OLLI Class: Our Sea Island’s Secret with Susan Diamond Riley OLLI Class: Celebrate Beaufort with Our Prince of Scribes OLLI Class: Pat Conroy as Lifelong Learner Monthly Open Mic Night Spring Lecture Series: Our Prince of Scribes Our Prince of Scribes – a conversation at Book Exchange Remembering Pat Conroy: Southern Kentucky Book Festival Our Prince of Scribes – Meet the Authors Rose Hill Author Series: Cassandra King Conroy Book Club Discussion: A Low Country – led by Pulpwood Queens, Beaufort Chapter Workshop: Finding Your Voice with Mary Ann Henry An Evening with Travel Writers Lynn and Cele Seldon

O. Henry Museum – Austin Events Calendar JC Elkins O. Henry Literary Discussion Group

