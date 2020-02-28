March 2020 Events with the AWM Affiliates
Please click the Affiliate name for detailed information on hours, tours, and more upcoming events.
Did you know that AWM Members get free admission to 13 Affiliate Homes across the country? See the full list here
Alabama
- Old Courthouse Museum (Truman Capote and Harper Lee) – Monroeville
- The Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum – Montgomery
- Exhibit: Gatsby’s Here
- Zelda’s Induction to the Alabama Writer’s Hall of Fame
- Zelda Exhibit at MMFA
- April 3 & 4: Charleston Lessons
Arkansas
- Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center – Piggott
- Film Noir Reading Retreat
California
- The Beat Museum (Jack Kerouac) – San Francisco
- Alan Kaufman, Joe Clifford, and Joshua Mohr – New Fiction at the Beat Museum
- Womxn Reading at the Beat Museum – All Day Marathon
- Robinson Jeffers Tor House Foundation – Carmel
- Poetry, Nature, and Love
- Jack London State Historic Park – Glen Ellen
- Free Saturday Redwood Fitness Hike
- Wildflowers and Trillium Hike
- Great Photography with a Phone?
- Discovery Nature Hikes
- John Muir National Historic Site– Martinez
- Eugene O’Neill National Historic Site – Danville
- William Saroyan House Museum – Fresno
- National Steinbeck Center – Salinas
Colorado
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (Helen Hunt Jackson)– Colorado Springs
- Drop-In Tours
Connecticut
- Monte Cristo Cottage (Eugene O’Neill) – Waterford
- Harriet Beecher Stowe Center– Hartford
- Tempest-Tossed: The Spirit of Isabella Beecher Hooker
- Roxana Robinson/Dawson’s Fall
- The Mark Twain House and Museum– Hartford
- A Little Harmless Fun: Jeanine Basinger
- Fourth Annual Bark Twain Bash
- The Trouble Begins @ 5:30: Alan Pell Crawford on Twain and Politics
- A Little Harmless Fun: Michael Alago
- Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours
- Get a Clue Murder Mystery Tours
- Noah Webster House – West Hartford
- Exhibit Opening: The Inspirational Woman- 2020
- Tavern Night: A Taste of Ireland
- Pathways to Leadership: The Legacy of Suffrage and the League of Women Voters in CT
District of Columbia
Florida
- Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation – Vero Beach
- AWW Historical Fiction
- April 5: Poetry and BBQ 2020
- Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park – Cross Creek
Georgia
- The Georgia Writers Museum (Chandler, O’Connor, Walker) – Eatonton
- The Writers Studio: “Ditch the Doubter” with Betty Liedtke
- Georgia Writers Hall of Fame Author Phillip Lee Williams discusses his new book “Far Beyond the Gates”
- The Wren’s Nest (Joel Chandler Harris) – Atlanta
- Phoenix Flies, Atlanta Preservation Center
- Brer Rabbit Blues & BBQ: Spring Fundraiser
- Margaret Mitchell House – Atlanta
- Bernie Schein, Pat Conroy: Our Lifelong Friendship
- April 7: Bettye Kearse, The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family
- Andalusia – the home of Flannery O’Connor – Milledgeville
- Exhibit: Growing Up Mary Flannery
- Free Admission March 25 to Celebrate Flannery O’Connor’s Birthday
- The Strange Birds of Flannery O’Connor
- Front Porch Lecture Series: Dr. Monica Miller, Middle Georgia State University “Flannery’s Little Women and Men: Reading O’Connor in the Context of Children’s Literature”
Hawaii
- The Merwin Conservancy – Haiku, Maui
- Open Garden Days in the Merwin Palm Forest
- Edward Hirsch, Jane Hirshfield, Naomi Shihab Nye, and Kevin Young in The Green Room
Illinois
- Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park – Oak Park
- 2020 Hemingway Foundation Student Scholarship Essay Contest Deadline
- A Moveable Read: Hemingway in the 21st Century, Part 4: The Snows of Kilamanjaro
- Friday@Hemingway’s: Ethan Philion Jazz Trio
- Hemingway Shorts 5th Annual Competition Deadline
- Vachel Lindsay Home State Historic Site – Springfield
- Carl Sandburg State Historic Site – Galesburg
Indiana
- Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach – Miller Beach
- Center for Ray Bradbury Studies – Indianapolis
- Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site – Rome City
- Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library – Indianapolis
- Arlene’s House of Music and Imperial Lounge
- Lonesome No More: Suicide Prevention Training
- IUPUI Arts and Humanities Institute Public Art & Ethics Seminar
- KURTCON2020
- James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home – Indianapolis
- JWR Creative Writing Classes
Iowa
- Laura Ingalls Park and Museum – Burr Oak
- Closed for the season
Louisiana
- The Beauregard-Keyes House (Frances Parkinson Keyes) – New Orleans
- A Lecture & Reception with the Duchess of Rutland
- St. Joseph Altar at BK House
- SOLD OUT – Madame Lalaurie, Mistress of the Haunted House, A Lecture by Carolyn Morrow Long
Maine
- Sarah Orne Jewett House Museum and Visitor Center – South Berwick
- Wadsworth-Longfellow House & Garden – Portland
- Closed for the season
Maryland
- Poe Baltimore – Baltimore
- Call for Entries for The Saturday ‘Visiter’ Awards
- “The Death of a Beautiful Woman” Flash Fiction and Poetry, call for entries
- LIMITED “Kiss Me, I Was Irish” Poe T-shirt gift with Donation
Massachusetts
- Louisa May Alcott’s Orchard House – Concord
- “Museums on Us” Weekend
- “Welcome to Our Home” Living History Tour
- Regular Hours of Operation Resume April 1
- William Cullen Bryant Homestead – Cummington
- Emily Dickinson Museum: The Homestead and The Evergreens– Amherst
- Amherst Arts Night Plus Open Mic and Features
- Poetry Discussion Group
- Martha Ackmann Book Talk & Signing
- April 2: Amherst Arts Night Plus Open Mic and Features
- Concord Museum (Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau) – Concord
- Gallery Talk: 250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre
- Listening for Thoreau’s Flute
- Paul Revere: Man and Myth
- Cummings Davis Society Event: Muskets of the American Revolution
- The Old Manse (Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorne) – Concord
- Poetry at the Manse
- Creative Lives, Artistic Passion: Women of the Old Manse
- Cider Weekends at the Old Manse
- Winter Haiku Walk and Workshop
- Spring Equinox Full Moon Meditation
- Edward Gorey House – Yarmouth Port
- Mark Dery: Born Posthumously – The Eccentric Life and Mysterious Genius of Edward Gorey
- The House of the Seven Gables (Nathaniel Hawthorne) – Salem
- Welcome Home Peabody
- The Life and Work of Lydia Pinkham
- Welcome Home Swampscott
- Welcome Home Lynn/Nahant
- New Immigrants and Refugee Visions Film and Community Conversation Series
- Salem Women’s History Day
- Longfellow House – Washington’s Headquarters National Historic Site – Cambridge
- Evacuation Day Lecture: Native Americans at the Siege of Boston
- Herman Melville’s Arrowhead – Pittsfield
- Suffragists in the Berkshires!
- Closed for the season
- Thoreau Farm – Concord
- The Mount (Edith Wharton) – Lenox
- Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence
- Edith Wharton’s The Age of Innocence with Susan Wissler
- Writers in the House: A Conversation with our 2020 Writers-in-Residence
- Music and Medicine with Concetta Tomaino
- Whittier Birthplace – Haverhill
Michigan
- Theodore Roethke House – Saginaw
Minnesota
- Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum – Walnut Grove
- Closed for the season
Mississippi
- William Faulkner’s Rowan Oak – Oxford
- New Exhibition Opens: Hardcovers and Paperbacks by Brian Dettmer
- Brown Bag Lecture and Rowan Oak Visit: Hardcovers and Paperbacks by Brian Dettmer
- Opening Reception: Hardcovers and Paperbacks by Brian Dettmer
- Margaret Walker Center – Jackson
- Grrrl Justice
- April 3 & 4: 14th Annual Creative Arts and Scholarly Engagement (CASE) Festival
- April 3: Exhibit Opening: “Jackson State and the Civil Rights Movement on the Lynch Street Corridor”
- April 3: Exhibit Opening: “The Gibbs-Green Tragedy at 50: The Photographs of Doris Derby”
- Eudora Welty House and Garden – Jackson
- For the Record: Music, Storytelling, and Eudora Welty
Missouri
- Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home and Museum – Mansfield
- Reopened for the season
- Mark Twain Boyhood Home – Hannibal
Nebraska
- The Willa Cather Foundation – Red Cloud
- Paddywhack
- “Harmonious Migrations”
- April 3: “Strange Voices”: Migration in Life and Literature
- John G. Neihardt State Historical Site – Bancroft
- Sunday of Museum: Joel Green
New York
- Washington Irving’s Sunnyside – Pocantico Hills
- Closed for the season
- Edna St. Vincent Millay Society at Steepletop – Austerlitz
- Take a Virtual Tour of Steepletop
- Closed due to funding
- Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site and Interpretive Center – Huntington Station
- YAWP Group Art Exhibit Submissions Due March 29th
North Carolina
- Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site – Flat Rock
- Thomas Wolfe Memorial – Asheville
- Amid the Rubble and Ashes: The Highland Hospital Fire
- Short Story Discussion with Dan and Ana Clare
Ohio
- Paul Laurence Dunbar House – Dayton
- Harriet Beecher Stowe House – Cincinnati
- Thurber House – Columbus
- Exhibit: A Mile and a Half of Lines: The Art of James Thurber
- Special Event: Columbus Noir with Andrew Welsh-Huggins and Others
- Evenings with Authors: Chris Bohjalian
- Evenings with Authors: Patti Callahan Henry
Oklahoma
- Will Rogers Memorial Museum – Claremore
- Spring Break with Will
- Sequoyah’s Cabin – Sallisaw
- Spring Break Make and Take
- Woody Guthrie Center – Tulsa
- Woody’s House: Heartland Hip-Hop
- Dori Freeman in Concert
- SOLD OUT: Tom Paxton and the DonJuans
- Fear of a Black Consciousness: Chuck D & Nipsey Hussle
- Real Talk: Black and Blue – The Community and the Police
- Mary Gauthier in Concert
- April 2: Joe Crookston
Pennsylvania
- Pearl S. Buck House – Perkasie
- Memoir Writing
- Short Stories Discussion Group
- Writers Guild
- Pearl S. Buck Novel Discussion Group
- The John Updike Childhood Home – Shillington
- Grand Opening in October 2020
- Check website for special events
Rhode Island
- Westerly Library & Wilcox Park – Westerly
- Garden to Harvest Series
- From Seneca Falls to the 19th Amendment: Songs of the American Woman Suffrage Movement
- Why St. Patrick?
- Keegan & Eva – Tunes & Songs of Ireland
- Experience VR
- Senior Technology Social
- Preschool Playgroup
- Kids Crafts (All Ages)
- Storytime Yoga (Ages 4+)
- Teen Baking
- Teen Anime Club
- Living Proof Exhibit Opening
- And More!
South Carolina
- Pat Conroy Literary Center – Beaufort
- First Friday Reading with our Fourth Writers Retreat Faculty
- OLLI Class: Our Sea Island’s Secret with Susan Diamond Riley
- OLLI Class: Celebrate Beaufort with Our Prince of Scribes
- OLLI Class: Pat Conroy as Lifelong Learner
- Monthly Open Mic Night
- Spring Lecture Series: Our Prince of Scribes
- Our Prince of Scribes – a conversation at Book Exchange
- Remembering Pat Conroy: Southern Kentucky Book Festival
- Our Prince of Scribes – Meet the Authors
- Rose Hill Author Series: Cassandra King Conroy
- Book Club Discussion: A Low Country – led by Pulpwood Queens, Beaufort Chapter
- Workshop: Finding Your Voice with Mary Ann Henry
- An Evening with Travel Writers Lynn and Cele Seldon
Tennessee
Texas
- O. Henry Museum – Austin
- JC Elkins O. Henry Literary Discussion Group
Virginia
- Poe Museum – Richmond
West Virginia
- Pearl S. Buck Birthplace – Hillsboro
Wisconsin
- Hamlin Garland Homestead – West Salem