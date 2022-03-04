April 2022: National Poetry Month Themed Field Trip
April: National Poetry Month
Celebrate National Poetry Month with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this April! Students will explore the history of this unique literary genre as well as learn more about how American poets have influenced and shaped our culture. Students will even have the chance to write a poem using one of our typewriters!
Will be available every Tuesdays and Thursdays in April: 4/5, 4/7, 4/12, 4/14, 4/19, 4/21, 4/26, 4/28
- A non-refundable 20% deposit is required on booking, and the full balance is due before or on arrival.
- 15 student minimum to qualify for reduced rates
- One adult chaperone is required for every 8 students