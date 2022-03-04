April: National Poetry Month

Celebrate National Poetry Month with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this April! Students will explore the history of this unique literary genre as well as learn more about how American poets have influenced and shaped our culture. Students will even have the chance to write a poem using one of our typewriters!

Will be available every Tuesdays and Thursdays in April: 4/5, 4/7, 4/12, 4/14, 4/19, 4/21, 4/26, 4/28

Field Trip Rates In-Person Trips – $7/student & teacher (adult chaperones free) Subsidies available for resource-challenged schools, please indicate interest in the “Additional Comments” section of the form.