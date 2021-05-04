OnWord Writing Competition Submission
2nd Annual Student Writing Competition
Prizes
- The 2 winners of the Elementary Grade category will receive $500
- The 2 winners of the Middle School category will receive $1,000
- The 2 winners of the High School category will receive $2,000
June 15, 2021Competition Specifications
Category Selection
- Elementary Grade Level (Grades 3-5)
- Middle School Grade Level (Grades 6-8)
- High School Grade Level (Grades 9-12)
Word Count
Between 200 and 1000 words
Rules and Guidelines
- Only 3 entries per category from one school.
- Teachers will be allowed to submit entries for multiple categories.
- A school with K-8 students can submit 6 entries (3 for Elementary and 3 for Middle School).
- A school that is a stand alone middle school, or a high school can submit only 3.
- If multiple teachers in a school have their students compete, the school needs to pick the top 3 for the school.
- Winners agree to be filmed reading their work and to be featured in a press release and on the American Writers Museum website.