OnWord Writing Competition Submission

2nd Annual Student Writing Competition

OnWord Student Writing Competition 2021
Prizes
  • The 2 winners of the Elementary Grade category will receive $500
  • The 2 winners of the Middle School category will receive $1,000
  • The 2 winners of the High School category will receive $2,000
Deadline

June 15, 2021

Competition Specifications

Category Selection

  • Elementary Grade Level (Grades 3-5)
  • Middle School Grade Level (Grades 6-8)
  • High School Grade Level (Grades 9-12)

Word Count

Between 200 and 1000 words

Rules and Guidelines
  • Only 3 entries per category from one school.
  • Teachers will be allowed to submit entries for multiple categories.
  • A school with K-8 students can submit 6 entries (3 for Elementary and 3 for Middle School).
  • A school that is a stand alone middle school, or a high school can submit only 3.
  • If multiple teachers in a school have their students compete, the school needs to pick the top 3 for the school.
  • Winners agree to be filmed reading their work and to be featured in a press release and on the American Writers Museum website.

Contact education@americanwritersmuseum.org with any questions