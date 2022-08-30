December 2022: Playwriting & Screenplays Themed Field Trip
November: Playwriting and Screenplays Field Trips
Our December Themed Field Trip celebrates Playwriting and Screenplays! Students will explore the museum with a special focus on notable American screenwriters and scripts. Field trip activities and discussion will engage students with the process of script writing.
Available every weekday Thursday 12/1-Friday 12/16
- A non-refundable 20% deposit is required on booking, and the full balance is due before or on arrival.
- 15 student minimum to qualify for reduced rates
- One adult chaperone is required for every 8 students