November: Playwriting and Screenplays Field Trips

Our December Themed Field Trip celebrates Playwriting and Screenplays! Students will explore the museum with a special focus on notable American screenwriters and scripts. Field trip activities and discussion will engage students with the process of script writing.

Available every weekday Thursday 12/1-Friday 12/16

Field Trip Rates In-Person Trips – $7/student & teacher (adult chaperones free) Subsidies available for resource-challenged schools, please indicate interest in the “Additional Comments” section of the form.