December 2022: Playwriting & Screenplays Themed Field Trip

Our December Themed Field Trip celebrates Playwriting and Screenplays! Students will explore the museum with a special focus on notable American screenwriters and scripts. Field trip activities and discussion will engage students with the process of script writing.

Available every weekday Thursday 12/1-Friday 12/16

  • A non-refundable 20% deposit is required on booking, and the full balance is due before or on arrival.
  • 15 student minimum to qualify for reduced rates
  • One adult chaperone is required for every 8 students