My America: Susan Muaddi Darraj

In conjunction with AWM’s special exhibit My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today, we present a series of conversations with leading contemporary writers about their latest work and their thoughts on themes of identity, home, belonging and the meaning of what it is to be American. Join us in welcoming award-winning writer SUSAN MUADDI DARRAJ.

Darraj’s short story collection A Curious Land: Stories from Home won the AWP Grace Paley Prize for Short Fiction, the 2016 Arab American Book Award, a 2016 American Book Award and was shortlisted for a Palestine Book Award. Her forthcoming children’s chapter book series, Farah Rocks, tells the story of Farah Hajjar, a smart, funny, and brave Palestinian-American girl who loves three things: her little brother Samir, Greek mythology, and of course her rock collection. In this 4-book series, Farah faces all of life’s challenges: bullies, school drama, and even problems with her best friend.

This program is part of the Jeanne M. and John W. Rowe Program Series, in conjunction with our special exhibit My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Books will be sold and signed at the event.

