Rent a Meeting Room and Let Us Help You Host a Meeting Worth Writing About!

Rent a meeting room at the American Writers Museum to host a colorful, interactive meeting, conference, presentation, or team building event unlike any other for your staff. Located on the the famed Michigan Avenue, we offer event spaces tailored to groups ranging from 20 to 250 people.

Complete the form or email events@americanwritersmuseum.org to collaborate on a customized virtual or in-person event experience designed for your staff and budget.

A man raising his hand while giving a presentation at the American Writers Museum
Photo courtesy Walker Sands
A woman typing at a computer at a meeting held at the American Writers Museum in Chicago
Colin Lyons Photography
A woman with a microphone presenting at the American Writers Museum
Colin Lyons Photography

Featured Event Package for Meetings: Wake, Work, and Write

Enjoy a breakfast buffet followed by a theater-style meeting to energize and inspire your team! Kick-start your meeting with a collaborative typewriter experience featuring themed writing prompts facilitated by American Writers Museum staff. 

  • Price: $50 – $100 per person, based on 30-60 guests and a two – three hour event. The package price includes catering and beverage menu, staff, A/V equipment, linen, delivery, podium, chairs, tables, and coat rack

Featured Event Package for a Team Building Event: Literary Libations

Treat your staff to a unique team building event that includes passed hors d’oeuvres and literary-themed cocktails while they explore museum exhibits and mingle. Afterwards, engage staff with an interactive book exchange MC’d by the American Writers Museum team.

  • Price: $100 – $150 per person, based on 30-60 guests and a two – three hour event. The package price includes catering and beverage menu, staff, A/V equipment, linen, delivery, podium, chairs, tables, and coat rack. 

Space Details to Keep in Mind Before You Rent a Meeting Room

Capacity

  • Cocktail reception in the entire museum: 250
  • Theatre style: 100
  • Seated dinner in Readers Hall: 60
  • Seated dinner in A Nation of Writers: 60
  • Seated dinner in Meijer Changing Gallery: 20

Rates

  • Early mornings: $1500/hr.

Evenings

Events can be scheduled in blocks of 2, 3, or 4 hours.

  • Event up to 3 hours ……………………….. $3,500
  • Event up to 4 hours ……………………….. $4,500

Non-profit and special circumstances pricing
is available upon request.

Equipment

When you rent a meeting room, we include the use of:

  • Ten (10) sleek black highboy tables (linens not included)
  • Up to one hundred (100) theatre-style chairs
  • Three (3) coat racks with metal hangers
  • Podium with a wireless PA system
  • Handheld and Lavalier microphones
  • Six (6) black stanchions
  • Use of nine (9) television monitors
  • Six (6) 66″ round tables (linens not included)
  • Four (4) 6-ft folding tables (linens not included)
  • Four (4) high-top chairs with backs, ideal for programming discussions

AV equipment for additional charge: 3 PTC-140ND Cameras, an RMC-300A camera controller, and a PC running VMix video production and streaming software. Inquire for more information and costs.

Chicago Event Space Add-Ons

Looking for more fun activities for your team? We can help you host a wide variety of events with specialized tours and experiences to make your group’s event memorable.

Private Tour Options (start at $75 for groups up to 25. Tours can be bundled when you rent a meeting room)

Group tours are for 10 or more and start at $75 for groups up to 25. AWM members receive 15% off tours. Please fill out our inquiry form and AWM Events will get back to you shortly.

  • General Museum/Highlights Tour: Perfect for first time visitors!
  • Poe Tour: The man behind the myth, from talking ravens to thumping tell-tale hearts. You’ll dive into Poe’s work and see how his legacy continues to impact the world today.
  • Trailblazing Women Writers Tour: Discover the women of American literature with this tour highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of literary foremothers.
  • Frederick Douglass Tour: You learn not only about the writer and statesman but who influenced him in life and the famous American writers and activists he worked with.
  • My America Tour: Highlighted immigrant and native writers in each area of the Museum.
  • Hispanic Heritage Tour: The voices of Hispanic writers have always been a part of the American literary landscape: from 1528 Spanish expeditions, to the first Puerto Rican librarian in New York City, to contemporary Chicago poets.
  • Museum Tour with AWM President Carey Cranston (higher rate than other tours)
Private Experiences (Prices vary. Experiences can be bundled with tours.)
  • Poems While You Wait
    • A collective of poets & their manual typewriters who provide a magical, unexpected, unpretentious, & decontextualized encounter with poetry. No requested topic is too big or too small, too funny or too sad, too silly or too serious.
  • Chicago Detours
    • A Deep Slice of Chicago Food History: Chicago is known across the country as a food town! Learn about the history of the Billy Goat Tavern, a regular hangout for writers, and the influence of different cultures bringing food traditions together in Chicago. Recommendation – Bundle with the My America tour!
    • Badass Women of History: Hear stories of women who forged their own paths and reflect on how their stories of fearlessness, influence and integrity can inspire us personally and professionally today. Recommendation – Bundle with the Trailblazing Women Writers tour!
  • Adult Spelling Bees by Danielle Sepulveres
    • The Twilight Zone: There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge…of spelling. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call The Adult Spelling Bee.
    • Fictional Characters We Wish Hadn’t Died: Can you spell Anna Karenina? How about Ned Stark? What better way to eulogize the fictional characters whose deaths have saddened us than correctly spelling their names!
    • RomComs Forever: Tonight the words will be acted out in the form of a romantic comedy quote! If you spell it correctly AND guess which RomCom it’s from, you will get double points! Time to rewatch HARRY MET SALLY for the hundredth time!
    • Request a themed bee to be curated for your group
  • Food For Thought’s A Night at the Museum Dinner Packages – 5 Stage Story Plated Dinners
    • A Night at the Museum: Mediterranean Tour
    • A Night at the Museum: A Far East Adventure
  • StoryStudio Chicago
    • Single-session creative writing workshops
  • Scavenger Hunt
    • A Women Writers scavenger hunt will take your group through our permanent exhibits to find iconic American women who shaped the history of this country with their words and voices.
  • The Big Quiz Show
    • Literary-themed Trivia: Multimedia, “figureoutable” trivia, but focusing on famous authors, lit classics, publishing phenomena, and more.
  • Children’s storytime, author talks, and more.
American Writers Museum Rentals & Event Spaces offer opportunities for corporate meetings, fundraisers, and more!

Food & Beverage

When you rent a meeting room at The American Writers Museum, you can also also work with our exclusive caterer Food for Thought to plan a menu that will keep your team energized.

Food for Thought