October 2022: Spooky Themed Field Trip
This October, we’re offering Spooky Themed Field Trips! Students will explore the museum to learn more about literature’s spookiest genres, including horror, mystery, and science fiction. Students will have the opportunity to start crafting their own scary story through grade-appropriate field trip activities and discussion.
Available every weekday Monday 10/17-Monday 10/31
- A non-refundable 20% deposit is required on booking, and the full balance is due before or on arrival.
- 15 student minimum to qualify for reduced rates
- One adult chaperone is required for every 8 students