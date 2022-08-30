October: Spooky Field Trips

This October, we’re offering Spooky Themed Field Trips! Students will explore the museum to learn more about literature’s spookiest genres, including horror, mystery, and science fiction. Students will have the opportunity to start crafting their own scary story through grade-appropriate field trip activities and discussion.

Available every weekday Monday 10/17-Monday 10/31

Field Trip Rates In-Person Trips – $7/student & teacher (adult chaperones free) Subsidies available for resource-challenged schools, please indicate interest in the “Additional Comments” section of the form.