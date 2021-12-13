March 2022: Women's History Month Themed Field Trip
March: Women’s History Month
Celebrate Women’s History Month with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this March! Our field trips will explore the influence of women writers on American history and literature. Students will receive a 15-20 minute introduction to the museum that will demonstrate how women authors are displayed throughout our interactive exhibits. Educational activities and a post-field trip discussion will help engage students with the topic of gender identity.
Will be available the following Tuesdays and Thursdays in March: 3/1, 3/3, 3/8, 3/10, 3/15, 3/17, 3/22, 3/24, 3/29, 3/31
- A non-refundable 20% deposit is required on booking, and the full balance is due before or on arrival.
- 15 student minimum to qualify for reduced rates
- One adult chaperone is required for every 8 students