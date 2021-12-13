March: Women’s History Month

Celebrate Women’s History Month with an in-person field trip to the American Writers Museum this March! Our field trips will explore the influence of women writers on American history and literature. Students will receive a 15-20 minute introduction to the museum that will demonstrate how women authors are displayed throughout our interactive exhibits. Educational activities and a post-field trip discussion will help engage students with the topic of gender identity.

Will be available the following Tuesdays and Thursdays in March: 3/1, 3/3, 3/8, 3/10, 3/15, 3/17, 3/22, 3/24, 3/29, 3/31

Field Trip Rates In-Person Trips – $7/student & teacher (adult chaperones free) Subsidies available for resource-challenged schools, please indicate interest in the “Additional Comments” section of the form.