Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Resources

ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE Month

Celebrate the impact of Asian American and Pacific Islander writers and their work!

Mayis Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we have a number of resources available to help you discover, celebrate, and honor the vast contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander writers, both past and present.

Hisaye Yamamoto: An American Story

Discover the personal story of Hisaye Yamamoto, a powerful, but perhaps underappreciated, writer who defined a generation of Japanese Americans as she also sought to expose injustices and give voice to the voiceless. Yamamoto and her family were imprisoned by the United States government in a concentration camp during World War II. Learn how writing helped Yamamoto get through that time and how that experience impacted her writing and activism later on.

My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today

My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today

In our special exhibit My America, available both online and in-person, contemporary immigrant and refugee writers explore themes of home, community, language, duality, and what it means to be “American.” Acclaimed writers like poet Jenny Xie, novelist R. O. Kwon, author Yiyun Li and many more share insights into their craft and the experience of creating a home in a foreign land.

Classroom resources are available to download as well.

Watch Joanne Lee Molinaro discuss her new cookbook The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen at the American Writers Museum.

Over on our YouTube channel we’ve put together a Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month playlist for your viewing pleasure.

Check out and subscribe to our podcasts to hear fascinating conversations with contemporary Asian American writers.

Hit the American Writers Museum blog for even more Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month content.

  • Check out past Q&As with leading women writers like novelist R. O. Kwon, author of The Incendiaries.

