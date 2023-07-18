Accessibility

The American Writers Museum welcomes all visitors and we hope to make our exhibits and programming accessible to all. Before You Visit

General Resources

Service Animal Policy Please let us know what we can do to make your visit more enjoyable by contacting us via email or by voice telephone at (312) 374-8790. Please allow 2 weeks notice if calling to request interpretation services, including ASL interpretation at in-person or online programs.

Before You Visit

Where to Park

The Museum does not have parking on site. We’re located near the Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago. American Writers Museum parking is most convenient at Grant Park North Garage. The accessible entrance for Grant Park North is located near Michigan & Madison, approximately 3 blocks from the Museum.

Reduced rate pre-purchased parking is available online at all Millennium Garages.

Drop-Off Locations

Museum visitors can be dropped off and picked up on Michigan Avenue, by providing the address 180 N. Michigan. Please be aware that traffic on Michigan Avenue can be quite heavy. If pick-up or drop-off is likely to take longer than 5 minutes, 75 E. Lake Street may be a more convenient location.

Entering the Building

The building at 180 N. Michigan is equipped with a revolving door and button-activated doors at the entrance.

Elevator access to the Museum on the 2nd floor is always available as the building has 6 functioning elevators. The Museum is located entirely on the 2nd floor.

Food and Drink Policy

In general, no food or drink is allowed in the Museum. However, we are aware that some people need access to food, drink, or other medical supplies while visiting.

If you require a light meal, drink, tube feeding, or liquid medicine and would like a quiet place to do so, please ask at the front desk for the best spot. On any given day, tours or field trips may change which area in the Museum is the most private. If you do not require a private space, please inform the front desk staff that you may be eating or drinking during your visit when you enter.

General Resources

Accessible Restrooms

The Museum’s restrooms are all equipped with wide stalls that have grab bars in them. A large, gender-neutral family restroom with a child changing table is also available. Adult changing tables are not currently available at the Museum.

Restrooms are periodically closed for cleaning. Please ask a staff member to learn when the restrooms will reopen.

Wheelchairs

The Museum is fully accessible to visitors who use wheelchairs.

The AWM does not currently offer wheelchairs for check out.

Fidgets

A variety of self-regulation fidgets to help maintain focus or calm down are available at the front desk. Ask a staff member to check one or more out. Fidgets are sanitized after each use.

Visitors are always welcome to bring their own sensory devices as well.

Service Animal Policy

Service animals are always welcome at the Museum. They are defined as animals that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities.

Service animals must be harnessed, leashed, or tethered, unless these devices interfere with the service animal’s work or the individual’s disability prevents using these devices. In that case, the individual must maintain control of the animal through voice, signal, or other effective controls.

Service animal relief areas are located outdoors along Michigan Avenue and Lake Street. Grassy areas are available one block south on Michigan Avenue.

Emotional support/comfort animal policy

For the health and safety of all visitors at the Museum, emotional support/comfort/therapy animals and pets are not permitted anywhere in the building.