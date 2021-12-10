Educational Updates

Monthly Themed Field Trips
Make every trip to the museum a new experience for your class by signing up for a themed field trip!
Each month, different trips will be available that align with what you are already teaching in class. New activities each month will allow students to see the museum with fresh eyes on every visit.
Only available on select dates, please sign up on the calendar above.
Upcoming Themes
January: Illustration
Our interactive exhibits will teach students about illustrators in American literature, and in particular our Children’s Gallery will highlight the powerful effect of illustration within children’s literature
February: Black History Month
Our field trips will explore the influence of Black writers on American history and literature.
March: Women’s History Month
Our field trips will engage students in a discussion of gender identity and explore women’s influence on American history and literature.