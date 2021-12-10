Educational Updates

The American Writers Museum constantly seeks to expand out educational offerings. Visit this page for the latest events, themed field trip information, and the latest curriculum updates.

Make sure to sign up for our educational updates newsletter to be the first to know about new offerings!

November

December 2021

January
MO
TU
WE
TH
FR
SA
SU
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2

Monthly Themed Field Trips

Make every trip to the museum a new experience for your class by signing up for a themed field trip!

Each month, different trips will be available that align with what you are already teaching in class. New activities each month will allow students to see the museum with fresh eyes on every visit.

Only available on select dates, please sign up on the calendar above.

Upcoming Themes

January: Illustration

Our interactive exhibits will teach students about illustrators in American literature, and in particular our Children’s Gallery will highlight the powerful effect of illustration within children’s literature

February: Black History Month

Our field trips will explore the influence of Black writers on American history and literature.

March: Women’s History Month

Our field trips will engage students in a discussion of gender identity and explore women’s influence on American history and literature.

Special Events

Give your students the experience of a lifetime and get them excited about writing! Special events virtually or in-person allow students to interact directly with their favorite writers. 

Check the calendar above for upcoming opportunities. Space in each event is limited, so sign up early!

In-Person Field Trips

Virtual Field Trips

Write In Program

Field Trip Materials