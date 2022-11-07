Showing 1–25 of 44 results

The retail shop at the American Writers Museum in Chicago. Postcards and t-shirts are on display and available online.

American Writers Museum Gift Shop

Visit the American Writers Museum gift shop for fun and unique gifts for all the literary lovers in your life (and maybe a few for yourself) including jewelry, journals, toys, books, mugs, magnets, and more!

Gift Ideas

Gift Ideas

AWM gift membership link with photo of gift

Holiday Sale Ending Soon

Use code Holiday10 by 12/15 for 10% off

Inspiration gifts!

Inspiration gifts!

Level: Pair of tickets too!

Features an exclusive AWM journal, an exclusive AWM bamboo pen, a surprise postcard of a great American author, a surprise writer themed magnet, and two AWM guest passes. (That is a discount of over 20%)

$30.00
Allow Time for Shipping

Please allow enough time for shipping. We strive to ship within 24 hours of purchase.

Support the Museum

Want to continue to support the Museum Designate American Writers Museum as your chosen charity if shopping on AmazonSmile.

Featured Products

Gift Ideas

ON SALE

AWM Exclusives
AWM Exclusives

Apparel
Apparel

Educational
Educational

Fun!
Fun!

Hats
Hats

Magnets
Magnets

Masks
Masks

Products with a mission
Products with a mission

Special Exhibits
Special Exhibits

Totes
Totes

Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween!

An American Writers Museum branded notebook and pen next to a postcard and a magnet
AWM Exclusives

Inspiration gifts!

$20.00$40.00
Out of stock

Educational

African American Wisdom – knowledge cards

$9.95
Magnets

Agitate! Magnet

$5.50
Out of stock

Educational

Animal Village: Create a story cards

$12.00
Gray t-shirt, "I dwell in Possibility" -- Emily DickinsonI dwell in Possibility - Emily Dickinson quote t-shirt
Apparel

AWM – I dwell in Possibility ladies t-shirt

$20.00
Apparel

AWM Hat

$18.00
Silver logo American Writers Museum keychain
AWM Exclusives

AWM logo keychain

$8.00
American Writers Museum logo notebook available for purchase onlineAmerican Writers Museum logo notebook, lined inside pages
AWM Exclusives

AWM logo notebook from Denik

$10.00
Apparel

AWM Logo T-shirt

$20.00$22.00
AWM Exclusives

AWM Magnet

$5.50
Out of stock

AWM Exclusives

AWM mask

$9.00
Out of stock

AWM Exclusives

AWM Tote bag – Black

$20.00
Out of stock

AWM Exclusives

AWM Tote bag – Green

$20.00
AWM Exclusives

AWM Tote bag – Magenta

$20.00
Out of stock

AWM Exclusives

AWM Tote bag – Marine

$20.00
Out of stock

AWM Exclusives

AWM Tote bag – Red

$20.00
AWM Exclusives

AWM Umbrella

$18.00
Out of stock

Apparel

Banned Books face mask

$12.00
SALE
AWM Exclusives

Bob Dylan AWM Poster

$20.00
SALE
AWM Exclusives

Bob Dylan Drawing Print

$20.00
Fun!

Book Nook Garland

$16.00
Out of stock

Apparel

Bookshelf face mask

$12.00
Out of stock

Educational

Choose your weapon Magnet

$5.50
Sale!
Apparel

Great stories squirrel t-shirt

$10.00
Fun!

Happy Birthday Garland

$16.00
