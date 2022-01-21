Black History Month Resources

Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass: Chapter I

"Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave"



Chapter I read by Dr. Haki Madhubuti



To remind us of the depth of the pain and cruelty upon which our country was built, and how far we have yet to go to meet the true hope of equality that Frederick Douglass spent his life fighting and writing for, we present a reading of his memoir in its entirety featuring contemporary writers, scholars, and activists reading his work. We hope that you will hear the demands for dignity today echoing the words of history, and take up the cause of dismantling white supremacy, for which Douglass had a simple command: “Agitate! Agitate! Agitate!”



Explore our virtual exhibit "Frederick Douglass: Agitator" at www.FD-Agitator.org



Dr. Haki Madhubuti is a poet, educator and institution builder. He is the Founder and Publisher Emeritus of Third World Press.