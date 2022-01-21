Black History Month Resources

Watch today’s leading writers, scholars, and activists read Frederick Douglass’s iconic 1845 memoir Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave in its entirety.
Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass: Chapter I"Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave"
Chapter I read by Dr. Haki Madhubuti
To remind us of the depth of the pain and cruelty upon which our country was built, and how far we have yet to go to meet the true hope of equality that Frederick Douglass spent his life fighting and writing for, we present a reading of his memoir in its entirety featuring contemporary writers, scholars, and activists reading his work. We hope that you will hear the demands for dignity today echoing the words of history, and take up the cause of dismantling white supremacy, for which Douglass had a simple command: “Agitate! Agitate! Agitate!”
Explore our virtual exhibit "Frederick Douglass: Agitator" at www.FD-Agitator.org
Dr. Haki Madhubuti is a poet, educator and institution builder. He is the Founder and Publisher Emeritus of Third World Press.
Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass: Chapter II"Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave"
Chapter I read by Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic and institution builder.
Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass: Chapter III"Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave"
Chapter III read by Dr. Haki Madhubuti
Nora Brooks Blakely is a writer, the president of Brooks Permissions, and the daughter of Gwendolyn Brooks.