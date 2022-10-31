NaNoWriMo Writing Resources
Nanowrimo writing resources
November is National Novel Writing Month, also known as #NaNoWriMo, and we’re here to help you achieve your writing goals!
We’ve compiled a list of past programs and author talks that include specific tips and tricks for moments throughout the writing process. Find the inspiration and motivation you need to finish your novel this month!
A great asset to any writer is a vibrant and supportive writing community, and you can find yours at the AWM. On November 27, stop by the AWM for the NaNoWriMo Writers Space. Mingle with fellow writers, exchange ideas, and find inspiration from the iconic writers of American history throughout our exhibits Paper, pencils, typewriters, and complimentary coffee and tea will be available as you work to get your novel to that magical 50,000th word!
All of our past programs and author talks include writing tips and advice, but here are just a few that we wanted to show you.
Click on the video link and you will go directly to the section of the conversation we’ve highlighted here. Additionally, check out the full AWM Author Talks playlist on YouTube and hear writing insights from your favorite writers!
Shay Bravo
Historically Inaccurate
Shay Bravo, whose debut novel Historically Inaccurate won the 2019 Watty Awards, has some ideas about what to do when you feel stuck in your writing.
Jacqueline Woodson
Brown Girl Dreaming
Renowned author Jacqueline Woodson shares how she finds inspiration for her writing, namely by paying attention to everyday life and reading, reading, reading.
Lilliam Rivera
Never Look Back
In discussing her middle grade novel Never Look Back, Lilliam Rivera discusses the importance of research in the writing process, especially when communicating a particular cultural background to the reader.
American Writers Museum presents a discussion with author Lilliam Rivera about her middle grade novel "Never Look Back." This conversation originally took place November 10, 2020 and was recorded live. This program is part of the Jeanne M. and John W. Rowe Program series presented in conjunction with special exhibit "My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today" which you can now explore virtually at https://my-america.org/
J. Michael Straczynski
Becoming Superman
“You don’t make art happen, you let art happen.” Screenwriter J. Michael Straczynski discusses his writing process, most notably the importance of getting out of your own way and letting the writing happen.
Condensed versions of these programs and many others are also available as podcast episodes.
Dive into our exhibits, both in-person and online, for more writing tips and insights.
In particular, our special exhibit My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today features more than 30 contemporary writers who share how their immigrant and refugee experiences have impacted their processes. Check out some of these below.
“Regardless of a writer’s background, the writer’s perspective is anchored in who they are as a person and the sum of their experiences.”
“For me, solitude is really essential to writing.”