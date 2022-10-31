Nanowrimo writing resources

November is National Novel Writing Month, also known as #NaNoWriMo, and we’re here to help you achieve your writing goals!

We’ve compiled a list of past programs and author talks that include specific tips and tricks for moments throughout the writing process. Find the inspiration and motivation you need to finish your novel this month!

All of our past programs and author talks include writing tips and advice, but here are just a few that we wanted to show you.

Click on the video link and you will go directly to the section of the conversation we’ve highlighted here. Additionally, check out the full AWM Author Talks playlist on YouTube and hear writing insights from your favorite writers!

Condensed versions of these programs and many others are also available as podcast episodes.

Visit the AWM Podcast Network Hub for more writing advice.

Dive into our exhibits, both in-person and online, for more writing tips and insights.

Explore AWM exhibits here.

In particular, our special exhibit My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today features more than 30 contemporary writers who share how their immigrant and refugee experiences have impacted their processes. Check out some of these below.