Operation Updates
Reopening Dates & Hours
The American Writers Museum will reopen for members only July 1 and July 2. Then, on Friday, July 3 we will open to the rest of the general public. Become a member here to get first access upon reopening.
Our adjusted hours of operation upon reopening are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. We will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. GET TICKETS HERE.
Plans for Reopening
Visitor Expectations
- If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home and visit another time.
- Buy tickets online to minimize contact with front desk staff.
- Masks that cover your mouth and nose are required to enter the building and the museum and must be kept on at all times.
- Maintain a safe physical distancing of six feet between you and other museum visitors at all times.
- Group tours are temporarily not available to promote social distancing. Virtual tours can be arranged.
AWM Safety Measures
- Gloves and styluses are available to promote safe interaction with museum exhibits.
- Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum.
- Regular cleaning of contact surfaces per CDC recommendations.
- Employee health screenings.
- Monitoring compliance with guidelines.
Current Online Offerings
While we begin to reopen, we will continue to add to and enhance our robust selection of ways to engage with us online. From virtual author talks to online exhibits and more, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to bring the American Writers Museum to you in the safety of your home. Click here to see our full list of online offerings.