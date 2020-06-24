Operation Updates

Reopening Dates & Hours

The American Writers Museum will reopen for members only July 1 and July 2. Then, on Friday, July 3 we will open to the rest of the general public. Become a member here to get first access upon reopening.

Our adjusted hours of operation upon reopening are Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. We will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays. GET TICKETS HERE.