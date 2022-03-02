Rent a Unique Wedding Venue

Equipment
When you rent our unique small museum venue, we include the use of:
- Ten (10) sleek black highboy tables (linens not included)
- Up to one hundred (100) theatre-style chairs
- Three (3) coat racks with metal hangers
- Podium with a wireless PA system
- Handheld and Lavalier microphones
- Six (6) black stanchions
- Use of nine (9) television monitors
- Six (6) 66″ round tables (linens not included)
- Four (4) 6-ft folding tables (linens not included)
- Four (4) high-top chairs with backs, ideal for programming discussions
AV equipment for additional charge: 3 PTC-140ND Cameras, an RMC-300A camera controller, and a PC running VMix video production and streaming software. Inquire for more information and costs.