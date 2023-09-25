Resources to Fight Censorship and Book Bans

In 2022, the American Library Association tracked the highest number of censorship reports since they began tracking this date more than 20 years ago. ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 2,571 unique titles targeted for censorship, 38% more than 2021. Most of the targeted books were written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color.

To learn more about this threat to freedom, Jarrett Dapier discusses the dangers of censorship and book banning with Deborah Caldwell-Stone, Director, ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom; and Kristin Pekoll, Assistant Director, ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom. Recorded live at the inaugural American Writers Festival.