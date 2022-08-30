November: Storytelling Field Trips

Our November Themed Field Trip focuses on Storytelling. Students will learn more about the art of storytelling and oral histories and their role in American literature. Field trip activities and discussion will invite students to think of themselves as storytellers.

Available every weekday Monday 11/14-Wednesday 11/30 (No times available 11/24)

Field Trip Rates In-Person Trips – $7/student & teacher (adult chaperones free) Subsidies available for resource-challenged schools, please indicate interest in the “Additional Comments” section of the form.