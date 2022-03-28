Visit the American Writers Museum in Chicago

A Chicago museum you don’t want to miss!

One of the top things to see and do in Chicago, the American Writers Museum is the first and only museum of its kind in the nation dedicated to the breadth and impact of writing on our history, our culture, and our daily lives. Learn about the history of writing in the United States in this interactive museum with engaging exhibits that appeal to all ages and celebrate the writers who continue to inspire and inform us. Located in the heart of the Loop, the American Writers Museum is one of the top attractions in downtown Chicago!

