Earth Day Resources

EARTH DAY ACTIVITIES AND RESOURCES
Writing about climate change, environmentalism, science, and nature.
April is Earth Month with Earth Day on April 22. We've compiled a number of writing resources to help you learn more about climate change, get involved in environmental activism, connect with nature, and more. If you are looking for Earth Day activities and things to do on Earth Day, then let the words of these writers inspire you!
Palm: All Awake in the Darkness
Running from May 2017 to September 2017, Palm: All Awake in the Darkness was inspired by the life and work of American poet W. S. Merwin and meditates on Merwin’s capacity to invoke in his readers a sense of the wakefulness of the world. In addition to his prolific and well-recognized writing, Merwin was also a staunch supporter of environment conservation and worked tirelessly to preserve the natural world. In 1977, with his wife Paula, he purchased a former pineapple plantation in Hawaii and over the course of four decades transformed that barren, unusable land into one of the largest and most diverse collections of palm trees in the world. The Merwin Conservancy, one of our Author Affiliate Homes, resides on this land and continues Merwin’s work today.
Watch an immersive video walkthrough of Palm: All Awake in the Darkness.
Podcasts about climate change, science writing, and environmentalism
On this episode of Nation of Writers, we dive into the life and legacy of Rachel Carson, a hugely influential marine biologist and nature writer. Her 1962 book Silent Spring is perhaps her most recognized work, as it led to a nationwide ban on DDT and other pesticides and sparked the worldwide environmental and conservation movements. Upon the release of the Library of America’s collection of Carson’s Sea Trilogy, three books that poetically depict life in the world’s oceans, we chatted with the editor of that collection, Dr. Sandra Steingraber, known as “the new Rachel Carson.”
Henry David Thoreau
The world is never done catching up with Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862), the author of Walden, “Civil Disobedience,” and other classics. Editor Andrew Blauner chats with acclaimed writers A. O. Scott and Rafia Zakaria about their contributions to the essay anthology Now Comes Good Sailing: Writers Reflect on Henry David Thoreau. A prophet of environmentalism and vegetarianism, an abolitionist, and a critic of materialism and technology, these writers share insights into how Thoreau’s writing has influenced their own writing and lives, as well as lessons we can learn about environmental activism from him.
Daniel Yergin
Pulitzer Prize-winner and global energy expert Daniel Yergin discusses his timely book The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations. The world is being shaken by the collision of energy, climate change, and the clashing power of nations in a time of global crisis. Out of this tumult is emerging a new map of energy and geopolitics. A master storyteller and global energy expert, Daniel Yergin takes the reader on an utterly riveting and timely journey across the world’s new map. He illuminates the great energy and geopolitical questions in an era of rising political turbulence and points to the profound challenges that lie ahead.
Reading recommendations for books about Earth Day, environmentalism, nature and more.
Six Environmentally Conscious Writers
The resilience of nature shines through in these uncertain times. With these six authors you can find stories of strength, wonder, and excitement all pointing towards environmental themes and ways the human race can help or harm our planet and ourselves in the process. Click below to see who we recommend!
Science Writing to Humble and Inspire
The best science writing leaves us humbled by the vastness, strangeness, and wondrousness of the natural world; and inspired by the ingenuity and passion with which we have tried to understand and protect it. Annie Minoff, David Quammen, and Sy Montgomery share their favorite science writing.
Quotes about Nature for Earth Day
We rounded up some quotes about nature to inspire you to take action on Earth Day and every other day to help save our planet. Read the work of and learn about the likes of Rachel Carson, Mary Oliver, Henry David Thoreau and others who cared for the environment with their words and actions.
Click here for more inspiring quotes about nature, conservationism, astrology, biology and more!
Watch a conversation with National Geographic Fellow and TED Prize winner Sarah Parcak, author of Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past. Known as the “Indiana Jones of space,” Parcak pioneers the young field of satellite archaeology, using futuristic tools to unlock secrets from the past and transform how discoveries are made. She is joined by Adler Planetarium astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz to discuss the book and how we view ourselves from the ground and the stars.