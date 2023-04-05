Earth Day Resources

Palm: All Awake in the Darkness

Running from May 2017 to September 2017, Palm: All Awake in the Darkness was inspired by the life and work of American poet W. S. Merwin and meditates on Merwin’s capacity to invoke in his readers a sense of the wakefulness of the world. In addition to his prolific and well-recognized writing, Merwin was also a staunch supporter of environment conservation and worked tirelessly to preserve the natural world. In 1977, with his wife Paula, he purchased a former pineapple plantation in Hawaii and over the course of four decades transformed that barren, unusable land into one of the largest and most diverse collections of palm trees in the world. The Merwin Conservancy, one of our Author Affiliate Homes, resides on this land and continues Merwin’s work today.