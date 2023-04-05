Earth Day Resources

EARTH DAY ACTIVITIES AND RESOURCES

Writing about climate change, environmentalism, science, and nature.

April is Earth Month with Earth Day on April 22. We’ve compiled a number of writing resources to help you learn more about climate change, get involved in environmental activism, connect with nature, and more. If you are looking for Earth Day activities and things to do on Earth Day, then let the words of these writers inspire you!

Photo of W. S. Merwin with quote of his that reads, "On the last day of the world, I would plant a tree."

Palm: All Awake in the Darkness

Running from May 2017 to September 2017, Palm: All Awake in the Darkness was inspired by the life and work of American poet W. S. Merwin and meditates on Merwin’s capacity to invoke in his readers a sense of the wakefulness of the world. In addition to his prolific and well-recognized writing, Merwin was also a staunch supporter of environment conservation and worked tirelessly to preserve the natural world. In 1977, with his wife Paula, he purchased a former pineapple plantation in Hawaii and over the course of four decades transformed that barren, unusable land into one of the largest and most diverse collections of palm trees in the world. The Merwin Conservancy, one of our Author Affiliate Homes, resides on this land and continues Merwin’s work today.

Watch an immersive video walkthrough of Palm: All Awake in the Darkness.

Podcasts about climate change, science writing, and environmentalism

Rachel Carson

On this episode of Nation of Writers, we dive into the life and legacy of Rachel Carson, a hugely influential marine biologist and nature writer. Her 1962 book Silent Spring is perhaps her most recognized work, as it led to a nationwide ban on DDT and other pesticides and sparked the worldwide environmental and conservation movements. Upon the release of the Library of America’s collection of Carson’s Sea Trilogy, three books that poetically depict life in the world’s oceans, we chatted with the editor of that collection, Dr. Sandra Steingraber, known as “the new Rachel Carson.”

Photo of Henry David Thoreau with quote of his that reads, "We can never have enough nature...We need to witness our own limits transgressed, and some life pasturing freely where we never wander."

Henry David Thoreau

The world is never done catching up with Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862), the author of Walden, “Civil Disobedience,” and other classics. Editor Andrew Blauner chats with acclaimed writers A. O. Scott and Rafia Zakaria about their contributions to the essay anthology Now Comes Good Sailing: Writers Reflect on Henry David Thoreau. A prophet of environmentalism and vegetarianism, an abolitionist, and a critic of materialism and technology, these writers share insights into how Thoreau’s writing has influenced their own writing and lives, as well as lessons we can learn about environmental activism from him.

Daniel Yergin

Pulitzer Prize-winner and global energy expert Daniel Yergin discusses his timely book The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations. The world is being shaken by the collision of energy, climate change, and the clashing power of nations in a time of global crisis. Out of this tumult is emerging a new map of energy and geopolitics. A master storyteller and global energy expert, Daniel Yergin takes the reader on an utterly riveting and timely journey across the world’s new map. He illuminates the great energy and geopolitical questions in an era of rising political turbulence and points to the profound challenges that lie ahead.

Photo of Carl Sagan with quote of his that reads, “Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves. The Earth is the only world known so far to harbor life…Like it or not, for the moment the Earth is where we make our stand.”

Reading recommendations for books about Earth Day, environmentalism, nature and more.

Environmentally conscious writers

Six Environmentally Conscious Writers

The resilience of nature shines through in these uncertain times. With these six authors you can find stories of strength, wonder, and excitement all pointing towards environmental themes and ways the human race can help or harm our planet and ourselves in the process. Click below to see who we recommend!

Science Writing to Humble and Inspire

Science Writing to Humble and Inspire

The best science writing leaves us humbled by the vastness, strangeness, and wondrousness of the natural world; and inspired by the ingenuity and passion with which we have tried to understand and protect it. Annie Minoff, David Quammen, and Sy Montgomery share their favorite science writing.

Quotes in Praise of Nature

Quotes about Nature for Earth Day

We rounded up some quotes about nature to inspire you to take action on Earth Day and every other day to help save our planet. Read the work of and learn about the likes of Rachel Carson, Mary Oliver, Henry David Thoreau and others who cared for the environment with their words and actions.

 Watch a conversation with National Geographic Fellow and TED Prize winner Sarah Parcak, author of Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past. Known as the “Indiana Jones of space,” Parcak pioneers the young field of satellite archaeology, using futuristic tools to unlock secrets from the past and transform how discoveries are made. She is joined by Adler Planetarium astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz to discuss the book and how we view ourselves from the ground and the stars.

Learn more about authors of the past who wrote about nature and championed conservation and preservation of the natural world. From our exhibit American Voices, which you can explore here.

Photo of Ralph Waldo Emerson

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Photo of John Muir

John Muir