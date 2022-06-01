Immigrant Heritage Month Resources

Contributing writers discuss the new essay anthology "Lolita in the Afterlife."

American Writers Museum presents a conversation with contributing writers to the new essay anthology "Lolita in the Afterlife: On Beauty, Risk, and Reckoning with the Most Indelible and Shocking Novel of the Twentieth Century." Jennifer Minton Quigley, editor of the anthology, is joined by writers Bindu Bansinath, Aleksandar Hemon, and Laura Lippman. This conversation took place March 31, 2021 and was recorded live.



