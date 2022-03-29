National Poetry Month Resources

National Poetry Month

Celebrate the impact of poets and their work!

April is National Poetry Month and we have a number of resources available to help you discover, celebrate, and honor the vast contributions of poets, both past and present.

  • Explore virtual exhibits like Pauli Murray: Survival With Dignity. The civil rights icon used poetry with other writing forms to fight for oppressed communities.
  • Watch past program videos with leading contemporary poets like Ross Gay, Natasha Trethewey, Juan Felipe Herrera and more.
  • Listen to informative podcasts about influential poets of the past like Maya Angelou and Margaret Walker or hear from current poets like Saeed Jones and Rigoberto González.
  • Take your class on a National Poetry Month field trip of the AWM with a focus on poets and their work.

Explore Online Exhibits

Pauli Murray: Survival With Dignity

Pauli Murray (1910-1985) was a poet, a lawyer, a priest, a freight hopper, Eleanor Roosevelt’s friend, arrested for refusing to comply with bus segregation laws, a closeted member of the LBGTQ+ community, a professor, and so much more. Their work has influenced Supreme Court decisions, the Civil Rights movement, and countless individual people. Get to know the life and work of Murray and see how they used poetry alongside other forms of writing to advocate for change.

Classroom resources are available to download as well.

My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today

Explore our temporary exhibit, available both online or in-person, to see how poetry has played a role in the lives of some of the featured writers as they navigate themes of home, community, language, and more. Chicago poet José Olivarez tells how he came to poetry first through rap music, then found the power of telling his own story. Poet Jenny Xie shares how being made to feel like an outsider impacted her writing for the better. Plus many more stories and truths from writers across genres!

Classroom resources are available to download as well.

American Voices

In the online adaptation of our physical exhibit American Voices, you can delve into more than 400 years of American writing with plenty of poets featured throughout. Learn more about barrier-breakers like Phillis Wheatley, who at the age of 20 became the first published African-American author in 1773 for her poetry. Or brush up on the classics like Emily Dickinson, Walt Whitman, William Carlos Williams, and more. Understand how poets and poetry helped define themes like Identity, Edge, and Promise for an entire nation.

Classroom resources are available to download as well.

Former U.S. Poet Laureates on AWM Author Talks

We’ve had the honor of hosting three former U.S. Poet Laureates—Natasha Trethewey, Juan Felipe Herrera, and Billy Collins—for author programs and you can listen to these fascinating conversations on the AWM Author Talks podcast. Plus, you can see current U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo live in person at the inaugural American Writers Festival on May 15, learn more here.

Memorial Drive

Every Day We Get More Illegal

Whale Day

Watch poet Mahogany L. Browne read her poem “In the Next” as part of our virtual Little Squirrels Storytime series.

WATCH

Over on our YouTube channel we’ve put together a National Poetry Month playlist for your viewing pleasure.

YOUTUBE PLAYLIST

LISTEN

Check out and subscribe to our podcasts if you are interested in hearing current poets discuss their work and the poets of the past who have inspired them.

  • Glory Edim and Nikki Giovanni, herself an accomplished poet, get together to chat about their friend and mentor Maya Angelou.
  • Louie Pérez, lead singer of Los Lobos, combines his lyrics, poetry, and art into a multi-faceted book, Good Morning, Aztlán.
  • Award-winning poet Saeed Jones shares how he brought a poetic sensibility to his incredible memoir How We Fight For Our Lives.

AWM PODCAST NETWORK

READ

Hit the American Writers Museum blog for even more National Poetry Month content.

AWM BLOG HOME