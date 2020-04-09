5 Ways to Celebrate National Poetry Month

Playing with poetry can be an entertaining way to pass the time while at home. Here are a few ways you can enjoy National Poetry Month on your own and in a virtual way with friends.

by Cristina Carrera

Ode to your pet

Pets are the most beautiful creatures to their owners and very much loved. No two better reasons to write a tribute poem to your friendly and mischievous home companions. This month, pets are giving love back full-time, so they are very deserving of a poem dedicated to them.

Nature poetry

Write nature poetry from your window, balcony or backyard. It’s a myth that you have to travel far to enjoy nature. April brings an exciting variety of changing weather, and it can be a great inspiration for a poem. Free write what comes to your mind on a sunny morning, rainy afternoon, or brisk evening.

If we sit still and look outside, there are other ways nature comes to us, and is worthy of a poem. Do you know what kind of bird is perched by your window, on a tree, or fence? You can find keys for identifying and learning about the birds in your neighborhood here. Then write about the wild creatures (let’s not forget the squirrels) that you learn about and observe near your home.

Memory Poems

You probably have time now to dig into a box of memories that you have had stored away for a while. Keepsake objects, cards, pictures, or old toys can trigger strong memories that inspire a poem. Pick from these objects to write a poem, you might complete a whole box full of poems.

Poetry Games

There are many games you can play to pass the time while at home, like poetry word scrabble. Check out this link to play a virtual magnetic poetry game.

You can also craft your own poetry scrabble game from old magazines or catalogs. Cut out a random selection of words, just make sure to have a good mix of nouns, verbs, adjectives, adverbs. Now have fun mixing them around and turning them into a poem. Take a picture and share your completed poem in the comments or on social media with #americanwritersmuseum!

Write a Haiku

Celebrate National Haiku Poetry Day on April 17th! The haiku basically contains three lines, following a 5-7-5 syllable format. Haikus often capture a fleeting moment in time. You can practice one old tradition of collaborating with others through haiku. Start off by writing a haiku poem to a friend, then have your friend write one in some way connected to your poem. Pass this haiku writing thread along with a few friends. You will all together create one long poem consisting of different haiku stanzas. This is a great way to stay connected while staying safe at home.

Have fun this National Poetry Month and share your how you are celebrating with us!