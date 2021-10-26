Complimentary Experience 1: Typewriter Experience
Engage guests with a typewriter experience where they can type holiday letters to friends and family!
Rent space at The American Writers Museum for a colorful, interactive holiday party venue unlike any other for your guests. Located on the the famed Michigan Avenue, we offer event spaces tailored to groups ranging from 20 to 250 people.
Complete the form or email events@americanwritersmuseum.org to collaborate on a customized virtual or in-person event experience designed for your staff and budget.
Renew your team’s energy and excitement this holiday season with an interactive and memorable holiday trip to the American Writers Museum! When you rent a holiday venue here, your party will be a truly unique celebration.
Get in the giving spirit with an interactive book exchange MC’d by American Writers Museum staff.
Treat your guests to individual meals, chef-led action stations or passed hors d-Oeuvres and cocktails.
Enjoy one complimentary prop with food purchase: beverage wall, garden cart, green wall
Evenings
Events can be scheduled in blocks of 2, 3, or 4 hours.
Non-profit and special circumstances pricing
is available upon request.
When you rent a holiday party venue, we include the use of:
AV equipment for additional charge: 3 PTC-140ND Cameras, an RMC-300A camera controller, and a PC running VMix video production and streaming software. Inquire for more information and costs.
Looking for more fun activities for your guests? We can help you host a wide variety of events with specialized tours and experiences to make your group’s celebration even more memorable.
Group tours are for 10 or more and start at $75 for groups up to 25. AWM members receive 15% off tours. Please fill out our inquiry form and AWM Events will get back to you shortly.
When you rent a holiday party venue at The American Writers Museum, you can also work with our exclusive caterer Food for Thought to plan a menu that will keep your team energized.