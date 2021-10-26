Rent a Holiday Party Venue

Let us help you host a party worth writing about!

Rent space at The American Writers Museum for a colorful, interactive holiday party venue unlike any other for your guests. Located on the the famed Michigan Avenue, we offer event spaces tailored to groups ranging from 20 to 250 people.

Complete the form or email events@americanwritersmuseum.org to collaborate on a customized virtual or in-person event experience designed for your staff and budget.