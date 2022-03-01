Women’s History Month Resources

In the online adaptation of our physical exhibit American Voices, you can delve into more than 400 years of American writing. Learn more about barrier-breakers like Phillis Wheatley, who at the age of 20 became the first published African-American author in 1773. Or learn about Modernism-era writers like Gertrude Stein, Zora Neale Hurston, and more. Explore themes like “Identity” and “Promise” and see how women writers have helped shaped these throughout American history.

Classroom resources are available to download as well.