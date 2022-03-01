Women’s History Month Resources

WOMEN’S history Month

Celebrate the impact of women writers and their work!

March is Women’s History Month and we have a number of resources available to help you discover, celebrate, and honor the vast contributions of women writers, both past and present.

Explore Online Exhibits

Plus, you can take a virtual guided tour focused on Frederick Douglass with a group or classroom! Learn more and book a tour.

Photo of Hisaye Yamamoto with text that reads, "Hisaye Yamamoto, An American Story"

Hisaye Yamamoto: An American Story

Discover the personal story of Hisaye Yamamoto, a powerful, but perhaps underappreciated, writer who defined a generation of Japanese Americans as she also sought to expose injustices and give voice to the voiceless. Yamamoto and her family were imprisoned by the United States government in a concentration camp during World War II. Learn how writing helped Yamamoto get through that time and how that experience impacted her writing and activism later on.

Explore here on Google Arts & Culture

Pauli Murray: Survival With Dignity

Pauli Murray (1910-1985) was a poet, a lawyer, a priest, a freight hopper, Eleanor Roosevelt’s friend, arrested for refusing to comply with bus segregation laws, a closeted member of the LBGTQ+ community, a professor, and so much more. Their work has influenced Supreme Court decisions, the Civil Rights movement, and countless individual people. Get to know the life and work of Pauli Murray and see how they used writing to fight for justice for all oppressed communities.

Classroom resources are available to download as well.

American Voices exhibit logo

American Voices

In the online adaptation of our physical exhibit American Voices, you can delve into more than 400 years of American writing. Learn more about barrier-breakers like Phillis Wheatley, who at the age of 20 became the first published African-American author in 1773. Or learn about Modernism-era writers like Gertrude Stein, Zora Neale Hurston, and more. Explore themes like “Identity” and “Promise” and see how women writers have helped shaped these throughout American history.

Classroom resources are available to download as well.

READING RECOMMENDATIONS

In August 2020, to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment when women finally secured the right to vote, we put together a list of books to read. From histories to autobiographies to poetry collections to essays, picture books and more, this list celebrates the impact of women writers and how they have been able to change—and continue to change—the course of history with their words.

BOOKS FOR WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY

WATCH

Over on our YouTube channel we’ve put together a Women’s History Month playlist for your viewing pleasure.

Photo of Audre Lorde with quote by her that reads, "I write for those women who do not speak, for those who do not have a voice because they were so terrified...We've been taught that silence would save us, but it won't"
Photo of Elizabeth Cady Stanton along with quote of hers that reads, "Truth is the only safe ground to stand upon."

LISTEN

Check out and subscribe to our podcast Nation of Writers if you are interested in hearing writers and scholars discuss prominent writers of the past and their legacies.

  • Nikki Giovanni and Glory Edim get together to chat about their friend and mentor Maya Angelou.
  • Ecologist and author Dr. Sandra Steingraber discusses the continued relevance of her idol marine biologist and nature writer Rachel Carson.
  • Learn about the life and work of Zitkála-Šá—an accomplished writer, musician, and Indigenous rights activist—with scholar Dr. P. Jane Hafen.

Photo of Susan Sontag along with quote of hers that reads, "The writer's first job is not to have opinions but to tell the truth...and refuse to be an accomplice of lies and misinformation."

READ

Hit the American Writers Museum blog for even more Women’s History Month content.

