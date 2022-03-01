Women’s History Month Resources

WOMEN’S history Month
Celebrate the impact of women writers and their work!
March is Women’s History Month and we have a number of resources available to help you discover, celebrate, and honor the vast contributions of women writers, both past and present.
- Explore virtual exhibits like Pauli Murray: Survival With Dignity, focused on the life and legacy of Pauli Murray, a hugely influential yet often overlooked poet, lawyer, priest, civil rights activist and more.
- Watch past program videos with leading contemporary authors like Sandra Cisneros, Jacqueline Woodson, Glory Edim and more.
- Listen to informative podcasts about influential writers of the past like Toni Morrison, Shirley Jackson, Louisa May Alcott, and more.
- Take your class on a Women’s History Month guided exploration of the AWM with a focus on women writers and their work.
Plus, you can take a virtual guided tour focused on Frederick Douglass with a group or classroom! Learn more and book a tour.
Discover the personal story of Hisaye Yamamoto, a powerful, but perhaps underappreciated, writer who defined a generation of Japanese Americans as she also sought to expose injustices and give voice to the voiceless. Yamamoto and her family were imprisoned by the United States government in a concentration camp during World War II. Learn how writing helped Yamamoto get through that time and how that experience impacted her writing and activism later on.
Explore here on Google Arts & Culture
Pauli Murray (1910-1985) was a poet, a lawyer, a priest, a freight hopper, Eleanor Roosevelt’s friend, arrested for refusing to comply with bus segregation laws, a closeted member of the LBGTQ+ community, a professor, and so much more. Their work has influenced Supreme Court decisions, the Civil Rights movement, and countless individual people. Get to know the life and work of Pauli Murray and see how they used writing to fight for justice for all oppressed communities.
Classroom resources are available to download as well.
In the online adaptation of our physical exhibit American Voices, you can delve into more than 400 years of American writing. Learn more about barrier-breakers like Phillis Wheatley, who at the age of 20 became the first published African-American author in 1773. Or learn about Modernism-era writers like Gertrude Stein, Zora Neale Hurston, and more. Explore themes like “Identity” and “Promise” and see how women writers have helped shaped these throughout American history.
Classroom resources are available to download as well.
In August 2020, to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment when women finally secured the right to vote, we put together a list of books to read. From histories to autobiographies to poetry collections to essays, picture books and more, this list celebrates the impact of women writers and how they have been able to change—and continue to change—the course of history with their words.
Watch author and historian Michelle Duster, the great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells, discuss her ancestor’s lasting legacy.