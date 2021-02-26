26
All the Covers of the Rainbow: Blue

Inspired by the “Book Cloud” that hangs over our front desk, pictured above, welcome to All the Covers of the Rainbow.

We all know the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate them. A beautiful cover can grab a reader and draw them into the book before they even look at the first page. In this blog series All the Covers of the Rainbow, we’ll highlight a collection of books that share the same cover color.

How does the color blue make you feel? Calm, peaceful, and secure? Studies have shown that we are able to lower our pulse rate and body temperature just by looking at the color blue. Somehow both representing joy and sadness, the color blue is one of the most versatile and loved colors in the history. In Ancient Egypt, the color blue was loved so much they invented the first synthetic pigment in order to cheaply copy the unique color. More than half of the countries in the world have blue on their flags. Blue is the most commonly used color in corporate identity (looking at you Facebook, Twitter, Oral-B, BMW, Paramount, Blue Bunny, Brita, Pepsi, Oreo, Microsoft, JetBlue, IBM, etc.). Surveys conducted in the United States and Europe have shown that blue is the most popular color, chosen by more than half of both men and women as their favorite color. Blue will welcome you into your new favorite book with a warm cup of tea and gentle handshake.

Each book cover below is also a link to purchase the book on Bookshop.org, which supports local, independent bookstores. We also strongly encourage you to support your local bookstores by ordering online. They need our help more than ever, and we need them to stick around.

Written by Matthew Masino

“I guess I didn’t really think of myself as interesting until I was interesting to Blue.”

― Beck Albertalli, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda
Born A Crime by Trevor Noah book cover
This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel book cover
Bluets by Maggie Nelson book cover
The Fault In Our Stars by John Green book cover

“So toddling off to his trundle-bed
He dreamed of the pretty toys.
And as he was dreaming, an angel song
Awakened our Little Boy Blue,–
Oh, the years are many, the years are long,
But the little toy friends are true.”

― Eugene Field, Little Boy Blue
The Death of Bees by Lisa O'Donnell book cover
They Both Die At The End by Adam Silvera book cover
Catch-22 by Joseph Heller book cover
The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath book cover

“The ocean here is weird. It’s the wrong kind of blue.”

― Nicola Yoon, The Sun Is Also a Star
Gun Island by Amitav Ghosh
The Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, and John Becker book cover
Wonder by R. J. Palacio book cover
Super Mario: How Nintendo Conquered America by Jeff Ryan book cover

“Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue,
and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.”

― lyrics by Yip Harburg, performed by Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz
Understanding Wood: A Craftsman's Guide to Wood Technology by R. Bruce Hoadley book cover
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez book cover
The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss book cover
Why Not Me? by Mindy Kaling book cover

“Ever since the other boy had arrived half way through the semester, he’d been so blue, he was practically iridescent.”

― Lauren Groff, Fates and Furies
The Book of Mormon by Joseph Smith
Boy Meets Boy by David Levithan book cover
Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine book cover
Mockingjay by Suzanne Collins book cover

Matthew Masino is a content creator, writer, and theatre director based in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated with a B.F.A. in Theatre Directing from Columbia College Chicago in 2019. Matthew began writing for the AWM blog in April 2020, just after the museum’s closure and has since written more than two dozen articles for the blog. He is also responsible for creating the AWM Destinations blog series. As a theatre artist, Matthew has worked with the International Voices Project, the Chicago Fringe Festival, and BYOT Productions. You can learn more by visiting his website www.matthewmasino.com.

One thought on “All the Covers of the Rainbow: Blue

