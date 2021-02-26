All the Covers of the Rainbow: Blue

Inspired by the “Book Cloud” that hangs over our front desk, pictured above, welcome to All the Covers of the Rainbow.

We all know the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate them. A beautiful cover can grab a reader and draw them into the book before they even look at the first page. In this blog series All the Covers of the Rainbow, we’ll highlight a collection of books that share the same cover color.

How does the color blue make you feel? Calm, peaceful, and secure? Studies have shown that we are able to lower our pulse rate and body temperature just by looking at the color blue. Somehow both representing joy and sadness, the color blue is one of the most versatile and loved colors in the history. In Ancient Egypt, the color blue was loved so much they invented the first synthetic pigment in order to cheaply copy the unique color. More than half of the countries in the world have blue on their flags. Blue is the most commonly used color in corporate identity (looking at you Facebook, Twitter, Oral-B, BMW, Paramount, Blue Bunny, Brita, Pepsi, Oreo, Microsoft, JetBlue, IBM, etc.). Surveys conducted in the United States and Europe have shown that blue is the most popular color, chosen by more than half of both men and women as their favorite color. Blue will welcome you into your new favorite book with a warm cup of tea and gentle handshake.

Each book cover below is also a link to purchase the book on Bookshop.org, which supports local, independent bookstores. We also strongly encourage you to support your local bookstores by ordering online. They need our help more than ever, and we need them to stick around.

Written by Matthew Masino

“I guess I didn’t really think of myself as interesting until I was interesting to Blue.” ― Beck Albertalli, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda

“So toddling off to his trundle-bed

He dreamed of the pretty toys.

And as he was dreaming, an angel song

Awakened our Little Boy Blue,–

Oh, the years are many, the years are long,

But the little toy friends are true.” ― Eugene Field, Little Boy Blue

“The ocean here is weird. It’s the wrong kind of blue.” ― Nicola Yoon, The Sun Is Also a Star

“Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue,

and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.” ― lyrics by Yip Harburg, performed by Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale in The Wizard of Oz

“Ever since the other boy had arrived half way through the semester, he’d been so blue, he was practically iridescent.” ― Lauren Groff, Fates and Furies