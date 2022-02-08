Hannah Arendt by Samantha Rose Hill

From the publisher: “Hannah Arendt is one of the most renowned political thinkers of the 20th century, and her work has never been more relevant than it is today. Born in Germany in 1906, Arendt published her first book at the age of 23, before turning away from the world of academic philosophy to reckon with the rise of the Third Reich. After World War II, Arendt became one of the most prominent—and controversial—public intellectuals of her time, publishing influential works such as The Origins of Totalitarianism, The Human Condition, and Eichmann in Jerusalem.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Samantha Rose Hill for the most recent episode of our Nation of Writers podcast, which you can listen to here. It was a fascinating and timely conversation about Arendt, her approach to thinking, her love of the world, and of course her unique talent as a storyteller.

