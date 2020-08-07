The AWM is excited to bring you stories written by our visitors in our Story of the Day exhibit, which features typewriters that visitors can interact with directly, or our newest temporary exhibit, My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Check back regularly for new stories, and visit the Museum to try out our regularly cleaned typewriters, see the exhibit, and possibly be featured here!

The stories this week focus on hope for the future, even if the present is bleak.

A Letter to Mom and Dad

Dear Mom and Dad,

I want to wish you both a very happy SIXTIETH birthday. The big 6-0. Wow. You guys are soooooooooooo old. I’m like half your age, wow.

Also, you have been married for 38 years now. That’s incredible. I am very happy to have you both as my parents, just as lucky as you both are to have each other and to be as happy as you are after 38 years together.

Although we have had a tough year, there is still so much to look forward to.

A Poem

The days are getting shorter, the problems bigger the people pettier yet life prevails the dairy cow lowing in barren fields the daisy bursting through a crack in the pavement and love the only hope in despair I wish for you curiosity and the luck that will take you out and away when you feel enclosed

Plane Crash

“What if the plane crashes?”

“The plane isn’t going to crash.”

“Oh yeah? he said. “What if the pilot has a heart attack?”

“That’s why there’s a co-pilot.”

“What if the co-pilot has a heart attack?”

“Then- well- flying a plane’s not that hard.”