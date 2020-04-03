Every week, the AWM is excited to bring you stories written by our visitors in our Story of the Day exhibit, which features typewriters that visitors can interact with directly, or our newest temporary exhibit, My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today. Check back weekly for new stories, and visit the Museum to try out our typewriters, see the exhibit, and possibly be featured here!

A Letter to Themselves

23 Feb 2019

Dear Self,

What a treat to be visiting the American Writers Museum, isn’t it? Yeah, spent five hours here, and now I sit, to rest my back, my eyes, and to be still for I feel my heart with gratitude fill.

I wonder, what went through Malcolm’s mind?

I wonder, when I speak to him what I might find. What it must have taken to not have his dream be forsaken. Instead, have the universe conspire to bring Werner, Mayer Brown and Amaze Design together and create this space for us lovers of writers to fulfill our own dreams, to make us fighters. Many have yet this place to discover.

I’ll spread the word, for I wish this space to be forever.

Sincere thanks to all who made this museum possible, God Bless.

Inspiration

When inspiration strikes

be sure to strike back

swiftly

for there is nothing worse

than losing thought

to time passing you by

b. drehobl

Nov. 23, 2019