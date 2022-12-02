AWM Wrapped 2022

The songs American Writers Museum staff had on repeat this year.

At the American Writers Museum, we celebrate all kinds of writing including songwriting! Which is why we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite songs of 2022, much like Spotify’s popular annual “Wrapped” series. Not all these songs came out in 2022, but we did listen to them a lot this year. Like, a lot.

What songs could you not stop listening to this year? Let us know in the comments! Check out our list below and listen to the whole playlist now on Spotify.

“FREEDOM” by Jon Batiste (2021)

“Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift (2022)

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo (2022)

“SUGA’s Interlude” by Halsey feat. SUGA, BTS (2019)

“The DJ Is Crying for Help” by AJR (2022)

“Me and My Arrow” by Harry Nilsson (1971)

“killer queen” by Mad Tsai (2021)

“Cool” by Otis Junior & Dr. Dundiff (2018)

“US” by Ruby Ibarra feat. Faith Santilla, Rocky Rivera and Klassy (2017)

“Changes” by 2Pac feat. Talent (1998)

“Ways and Means” by The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (2021)

“You Ain’t Woman Enough” by Loretta Lynn (1966)

“It Was a Home” by KAINA (2022)

“No One Is Alone” written by Stephen Sondheim; performed by Phillipa Soo, Julia Lester, Brian D’Arcy James and Cole Thompson (2022)

“On Our Death Day” by Matthew Ryan (2019)

“Burning” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (2022)

“Make It Right” by SASAMI (2022)

“Attack of Panic” by Aly & AJ (2020)

“Can’t Sleep” by K. Flay (2014)

“Cheesin’” by Cautious Clay, Remi Wolf, sophie meiers, Still Woozy, Claud, Melanie Faye and HXNS (2020)

“Down” by St. Vincent (2021)

“The Only Heartbreaker” by Mitski (2022)

“Growing Up” by The Linda Lindas (2022)

“RISE” by League of Legends feat. The Glitch Mob, Mako and The Word Alive (2018)

“Sonica USA” by Alejandro Escovedo (2018)

“Trying” by Bully (2015)

“Atlantic City” by Bruce Springsteen (1982)

“I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)” by Jack White (2022)

“Long Drive” by BoyWithUke (2022)

“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron (1971). This song is also featured in our Dark Testament Playlist inspired by our latest exhibit.