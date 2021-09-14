Hispanic Heritage Month Resources

September 15 to October 15 is National Hispanic American Heritage Month. We have a number of resources available to help you discover, celebrate, and honor the vast contributions of Hispanic American writers. Watch past program videos with leading contemporary authors like Sandra Cisneros, Juan Felipe Herrera, Rigoberto González and more. Listen to informative podcasts about influential writers of the past like Reinaldo Arenas and Américo Paredes. Explore our special exhibit My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today featuring more than 30 writers including Reyna Grande, Erika L. Sánchez, Julissa Arce, Luis Alberto Urrea and more. National Hispanic American Heritage Month is here, celebrate with us!

“There is no America without outsiders. Call us pilgrims, slaves, refugees, exiles, immigrants, even tourists—we all, directly or indirectly, come from somewhere else. As a nation, the glue tying us together is the shared sense of destiny we nurture and the conviction that somehow this place is different, unlike any other, even exceptional, and that here we may finally breathe free…”

