Hispanic Heritage Month Resources

September 15 to October 15 is National Hispanic American Heritage Month. We have a number of resources available to help you discover, celebrate, and honor the vast contributions of Hispanic American writers. Watch past program videos with leading contemporary authors like Sandra Cisneros, Juan Felipe Herrera, Rigoberto González and more. Listen to informative podcasts about influential writers of the past like Reinaldo Arenas and Américo Paredes. Explore our special exhibit My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today featuring more than 30 writers including Reyna Grande, Erika L. Sánchez, Julissa Arce, Luis Alberto Urrea and more. National Hispanic American Heritage Month is here, celebrate with us!

My America: Immigrant & Refugee Writers Today

“There is no America without outsiders. Call us pilgrims, slaves, refugees, exiles, immigrants, even tourists—we all, directly or indirectly, come from somewhere else. As a nation, the glue tying us together is the shared sense of destiny we nurture and the conviction that somehow this place is different, unlike any other, even exceptional, and that here we may finally breathe free…”

Read more of We Are the Clarion: An Immigrant Manifesto by Ilan Stavans

Writers discuss themes of home, duality, language, and more.

Poet José Olivarez shares how he writes to feel power, to tell his own story. Novelist Reyna Grande talks about writing in English even though it’s her second language. Memoirist Julissa Arce reminds us that her ancestors were on this land long before the United States of America existed.

EXPLORE MORE

My America: Immigrant and Refugee Writers Today

My America Reading List

Resources for educators including field trips, online materials, and more.

Whether your school is in-person, virtual, or hybrid this year, we have resources to help enhance your classroom experience. Bring your students to an in-person field trip or visit virtually and explore our exhibits. Or download materials specific to My America and immigrant writing.

EDUCATION RESOURCES

National Hispanic American Heritage Month tours

LEARN MORE

Guided Tours

Explore our exhibits with a focus on the Hispanic American writers who have made indelible contributions to this country’s literary legacy, from 1528 Spanish expeditions, to the first Puerto Rican librarian in New York City, to contemporary Chicago poets.

The House on Mango Street t-shirt

SHOP HERE

Gift Shop

Visit our gift shop—either in-person or online here—to celebrate Hispanic American Heritage Month in style. Pick up a books by one of the writers featured in My America, or snag this book cover T-shirt of Sandra Cisneros’s The House on Mango Street.

WATCH

Over on our YouTube channel we’ve put together a National Hispanic American Heritage Month playlist for your viewing pleasure. Revisit many of our past programs with leading Hispanic American writers like Sandra Cisneros and Fernando A. Flores, singer-songwriter Louie Pérez of Los Lobos, former U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera and more.

YOUTUBE PLAYLIST

LISTEN

We also have a variety of options from the AWM Podcast Network. If you are interested in writers of the past, check out Nation of Writers to learn about influential writers like Cuban exile Reinaldo Arenas or U.S.-Mexico border folklorist Américo Paredes. Or check out AWM Author Talks to hear contemporary writers discuss their craft, process, and more.

AWM PODCAST NETWORK

READ

Hit the American Writers Museum blog for even more Hispanic American Heritage Month content. Check out Julissa Arce’s powerful essay “But Where Are You Really From?” Or read a fascinating Q&A with debut middle grade novelist Isabel Ibañez. You can also learn more about My America writers like Reyna Grande, Erika L. Sánchez, and more in our My America blog series.

AWM BLOG HOME