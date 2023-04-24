Memoir Writing Resources

Watch contemporary writers, scholars, and activists read Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave in its entirety. Douglass’s memoir is read by Jacqueline Woodson, Mikki Kendall, Henry Louis Gates Jr., and more.
Explore memoir writing at our next Get Lit happy hour event! Show off your literary knowledge with memoir-themed trivia, create your own book cover, and get your author headshot taken. Plus, spice up your night with beer, wine, and our signature cocktail The Memoir-tini. Your story matters, and at Get Lit: Me, Myself, and I you’ll have the chance to celebrate it!
Hear from one of the great contemporary memoirists Nicole Chung, author of the bestselling memoir All You Can Ever Know. She returns to the AWM to discuss her new book, A Living Remedy, a searing memoir of family, class and grief—a daughter’s search to understand the lives her adoptive parents led, the life she forged as an adult, and the lives she’s lost.
Our current special exhibit, on display now, honors the significant impact of Black writers by examining the work of Black American writers from the end of the Civil War through the Civil Rights Movement. During this time, slave narratives emerged as a fascinating political tool that allowed many people to give voice to the struggles of enslaved people to white audiences. Visit the exhibit to dive into iconic slave narratives by Harriet Jacobs, Booker T. Washington, and more. Plan your visit today!
Pauli Murray was a poet, a lawyer, a priest, a freight hopper, Eleanor Roosevelt’s friend, arrested for refusing to comply with bus segregation laws, a closeted member of the LBGTQ+ community, a professor, and so much more. They also wrote two memoirs: a family history titled Proud Shoes and a more traditional memoir titled Song in a Weary Throat. Dive into the online exhibit to learn more about Murray’s life and work, and be sure to explore the interactive map that highlights important events in their life and career.
Explore our temporary exhibit, now available in its entirety online, to see how immigrant and refugee writers have written memoirs to not only share their stories and represent their homes and people, but also to better understand their journeys and find community. Discover the role writing—and memoir writing in particular—has played a role in the lives of some of the featured writers as they navigate themes of home, community, language, and more. Plus many more stories and truths from writers across genres!
Throughout the years we’ve hosted many memoirists for public programs, as well as writers who typically work in other genres but who wrote their own memoir. Check out some of our favorite episodes below, and stream all AWM Author Talks episodes here.
Saeed Jones
How We Fight for Our Lives
“If America was going to hate me for being Black and gay, then I might as well make a weapon out of myself [with writing].”
Natasha Trethewey
Memorial Drive
“This is the situation I was in: a difficult childhood, a tragic loss when I was nineteen. That was the situation, but it took a very long time to figure out what story I had to tell.”
Keah Brown
The Pretty One
“In writing this book it was…a way for me to teach people about the identity of disability and what it’s like to live in my own disabled body and help change the perceptions that people have about disability.”
Gary Paulsen
Gone to the Woods
“The reason [my memoir] is third person…I thought by getting detached a little bit I could have more clarity. And it worked.”
Watch these videos recorded live at the American Writers Festival for insights into memoir writing, as well as what to do when you feel stuck or the memories are too painful to engage with.
In her memoir Somebody’s Daughter, Ashley C. Ford steps into the world of growing up a poor Black girl in Indiana with a family fragmented by incarceration, exploring how isolating and complex such a childhood can be.
Will Jawando discusses his book My Seven Black Fathers: A Young Activist’s Memoir of Race, Family, and the Mentors Who Made Him Whole, a deeply affirmative story of hope and respect for men of color at a time when Black men are routinely stigmatized.
Check out some Q&As and op-eds from memoir writers we have worked with in the past, and access all of our blogs here.
Tim O’Brien
Dad’s Maybe Book
“I needed to do something with the pain, I needed to put it somewhere…A couple years later I had my first book which is a war memoir, three-quarters of which was written without the intent of writing a book. It was written mostly for me.”
Julissa Arce
Someone Like Me
“As a writer, I am constantly asked to make my stories more relevant, but relevant to whom? To make them less angry, but it’s not anger that is etched on my words, it is truth…But all I want to do is write stories that make sense to other people like me.”
Elliot Ackerman
Places and Names
“When I’m writing, if it’s going well, I am feeling something as I put the story on the page. And if you, as a reader,…feel what I felt despite the fact we’ve never met, despite our differences, this act is an assertion of our shared humanity.”
Rebecca Deng
What They Meant for Evil
“Writing was really healing for me in a way because I was writing and had to think deeply and it took me to memories that I didn’t want to go to. A couple of times I would cry but then keep writing. And the whole process now that I look back was so healing.”