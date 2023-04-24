Memoir Writing Resources

Learn tips and tricks from accomplished memoirists about how to write your own memoir!

It is important to claim your story, own it, and tell it how you want to tell it. Memoir writing can be hard though, so we've compiled a list of past and upcoming programs, podcasts, and blogs with writers who have written memoirs. Discover how to write a memoir, what to do when you're stuck, and other advice for writing a memoir. Writing a memoir is about telling your own story, but you don't have to do it alone…the writers in the American Writers Museum can inspire you!

Connect with fellow memoirists and learn more about memoir writing at these events!

Get Lit: Me, Myself, and I Explore memoir writing at our next Get Lit happy hour event! Show off your literary knowledge with memoir-themed trivia, create your own book cover, and get your author headshot taken. Plus, spice up your night with beer, wine, and our signature cocktail The Memoir-tini. Your story matters, and at Get Lit: Me, Myself, and I you'll have the chance to celebrate it! Nicole Chung: A Living Remedy Hear from one of the great contemporary memoirists Nicole Chung, author of the bestselling memoir All You Can Ever Know. She returns to the AWM to discuss her new book, A Living Remedy, a searing memoir of family, class and grief—a daughter's search to understand the lives her adoptive parents led, the life she forged as an adult, and the lives she's lost.

Learn how to write a memoir from greats of the past on these episodes of Nation of Writers Maya Angelou : Before becoming a writer, Angelou worked many odd jobs, including as a fry cook, sex worker, nightclub performer, and actress. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, which tells some of those stories, brought her international recognition.

: Before becoming a writer, Angelou worked many odd jobs, including as a fry cook, sex worker, nightclub performer, and actress. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, which tells some of those stories, brought her international recognition. Reinaldo Arenas : Due to his open homosexuality and anti-Castro themes in his writing, Arenas was exiled from Cuba and escaped to the U.S. in 1980. Sadly, he became a victim of the AIDS epidemic, contracting the disease and ultimately ending his life after finishing his memoir Before Night Falls.

: Due to his open homosexuality and anti-Castro themes in his writing, Arenas was exiled from Cuba and escaped to the U.S. in 1980. Sadly, he became a victim of the AIDS epidemic, contracting the disease and ultimately ending his life after finishing his memoir Before Night Falls. Anthony Bourdain: Perhaps best known for his work in television, Bourdain flipped the restaurant industry on its head in 2000 with the publication of his searing, no-holds-barred memoir Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. Stream all episodes of Nation of Writers here.

