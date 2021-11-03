Native American Heritage Month Resources

NatiVE American Heritage Month

Celebrate and honor the vast contributions of Native American writers, the indigenous authors of this land who were telling their stories long before the idea of the United States of America was even close to being conceived.

November is Native American Heritage Month and we’re celebrating by reading and listening to the stories and truths of indigenous writers, both past and present. We rounded up some past programs, podcasts, and blogs from the AWM online archives for you to explore. Check them out below.

Looking for some reading recommendations for books by indigenous authors?
Tanaya Winder has you covered, read them here.