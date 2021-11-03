Native American Heritage Month Resources

Singers & Songwriters: Frank Waln and Tanaya Winder

American Writers Museum presents a conversation between hip-hop artist Frank Waln and spoken word artist Tanaya Winder. This program took place May 9, 2019 at the American Writers Museum and was recorded live.



FRANK WALN is an award-winning Lakota hip-hop artist, producer, and audio engineer from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota.



TANAYA WINDER is an author, singer/songwriter, poet, motivational speaker and educator who comes from an intertribal lineage of Southern Ute, Pyramid Lake Paiute, Diné, and Duckwater Shoshone Nations where she is an enrolled citizen.