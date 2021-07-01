President’s Picks: A Book List

When Women Invented Television: The Untold Story of the Female Powerhouses Who Pioneered the Way We Watch Today by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong

“Jennifer Keishin Armstrong tells the little-known story of four trailblazing women in the early days of television who laid the foundation of the industry we know today. It was the Golden Age of Radio and powerful men were making millions in advertising dollars reaching thousands of listeners every day. When television arrived, few radio moguls were interested in the upstart industry and its tiny production budgets, and expensive television sets were out of reach for most families. But four women—Irna Phillips, Gertrude Berg, Hazel Scott, and Betty White—saw an opportunity and carved their own paths, and in so doing invented the way we watch tv today.” We hosted Jennifer for a program in March which you can watch on YouTube or listen to a condensed version on AWM Author Talks.

Jennifer, along with Zakiya Dalila Harris (see below), also co-hosts our fun and eye-opening podcast series Dead Writer Drama in which they interview guests about writers of the past and the sometimes scandalous and sordid details of their lives. Like the FBI file on Ray Bradbury. Or classic feuds like Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes, Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald. This is what they don’t teach in American Lit 101. Listen and subscribe!