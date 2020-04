Even though you can’t visit the American Writers Museum in person and share your love of writing with us face-to-face, we can still do it virtually! Which is why we made these Zoom backgrounds available. Just download the image and switch out your Zoom background and you’ll be the most bookish person in the video chat!

To download, right click on an image and click “Save Image As.” The image file should then show up wherever Downloads are stored on your computer!

Show how much you love your sweet home Chicago with this Chicago style background from our Wintrust Chicago Gallery.

Add some bright colors and a dash of youthful nostalgia with this background from the Negaunee Foundation Children’s Literature Gallery.

Go old school with your background and use this vintage typewriter from our Story of the Day desk.

Bring the likes of Maya Angelou, Gwendolyn Brooks, Ernest Hemingway, Jack London and more into the video chat with our Tools of the Trade exhibit background.

You’re sure to impress your friends, family and coworkers with this eye-catching, yet contemplative background from our Word Waterfall.

Want to be the life of the virtual party? Look no further than this background inspired by our annual benefit OnWord, which we’ve rescheduled to the fall.