All the Covers of the Rainbow: Green

Inspired by the “Book Cloud” that hangs over our front desk, pictured above, welcome to All the Covers of the Rainbow.

We all know the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate them. A beautiful cover can grab a reader and draw them into the book before they even look at the first page. In this blog series All the Covers of the Rainbow, we’ll highlight a collection of books that share the same cover color.

You feeling okay? You’re looking a little green around the gills. Connecting us to the natural world, green is the most commonly found color on planet Earth. There are more individual shades of green than any other color, ranging from yellow-greens to emerald-greens. Bringing together the calming effects of blue and the creativity-inspiring effects of yellow, green is often thought to represent tranquility, good luck, and health. While we commonly associate green with money, it actually transcends any monetary considerations and has the power to affect the human body. In the presence of green, your muscles are more relaxed and your pituitary gland is stimulated. Studies have found that green can actually improve reading ability. By laying a transparent green sheet over reading material, some readers have found an increase in reading speed and comprehension. Green is the color of the heart chakra and bridges the gap between the physical and spiritual world. Liberia’s solid green flag is the only national flag that is a single color. Earlier this month, Chicago continued its annual tradition of dying the Chicago River green as part of its annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Now that the stoplight has turned green let’s go and take a look at some books!

Each book cover below is also a link to purchase the book on Bookshop.org, which supports local, independent bookstores. We also strongly encourage you to support your local bookstores by ordering online. They need our help more than ever, and we need them to stick around.

Written by Matthew Masino

“Fenugreek, Tuesday’s spice, where the air is green like mosses after rain.” —Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, The Mistress of Spices

“I do not like green eggs and ham. I do not like them, Sam-I-Am.” ―Dr. Seuss, Green Eggs and Ham

“And as I sat there brooding on the old, unknown world, I thought of Gatsby’s wonder when he first picked out the green light at the end of Daisy’s dock.” ―F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

“I have no patience with those who say that their desire for light is satisfied. Or that they are bored. I have myself a still unsatisfied appetite for green: eucalyptus, celadon, tourmaline, and apple.” ―William S. Wilson, Why I Don’t Write Like Franz Kafka

“It’s not that easy bein’ green

Having to spend each day

The color of the leaves” ―Kermit the Frog, “Bein’ Green ,” lyrics by Joe Raposo