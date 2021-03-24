The 2nd Annual OnWord Writing Competition presented by the American Writers Museum (AWM) is now open for entries through June 15, 2021. The free writing competition is part of the AWM’s efforts to motivate and inspire the young writers of tomorrow. When students are at the museum or on a virtual field trip, they start to better understand why writing matters, and how they can make a difference through their own writing. The AWM is inviting teachers to submit entries from their 3rd-grade to 12th-grade students on how they would use writing to create change they want to see in the world, and explore it in any form of writing that works for them: an essay, a short story, a poem, a play, a song. Prizes from $500 to $2,000 will be awarded to two winners in each grade category. Complete details and instructions on how to enter can be found at AmericanWritersMuseum.org/onword-writing-competition or in this downloadable PDF.

The six winners will be filmed reading their work and the videos will air at OnWord, the AWM’s Annual Benefit, to be livestreamed on the museum’s website, YouTube and Facebook on August 31, 2021. View the recording of the OnWord 2020 winners at www.youtube.com/AmericanWritersMuseum and more information can be found here.

To explore the AWM’s educational offerings, visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org/education/.

About American Writers Museum

The American Writers Museum is the first museum of its kind in the United States. The mission of the American Writers Museum is to engage the public in celebrating American writers and exploring their influence on our history, our identity, and our daily lives. The museum is located at 180 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601, and offers something for every age group including permanent exhibits and special galleries highlighting America’s favorite works and the authors behind them. Tickets to the museum are $14 for adults, $9 for seniors, students, and teachers. Free for members and children ages 12 and under. Groups of 10 or more, including adults, student travel groups, and University students, receive discounted admission. The Museum is temporarily closed to general visitors. For more information visit www.AmericanWritersMuseum.org or call 312-374-8790.

