All the Covers of the Rainbow: Red

Inspired by the “Book Cloud” that hangs over our front desk, pictured above, welcome to All the Covers of the Rainbow.

We all know the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover,” but that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate them. A beautiful cover can grab a reader and draw them into the book before they even look at the first page. Today, we’re sharing the first post of brand-new blog series: All the Covers of the Rainbow. In this series, we’ll highlight a collection of books that share the same cover color, as well as quotes from American literature that reference that color.

Today’s post is all about the color RED. Historically, the color red has been associated with sacrifice, danger, and courage. Red is a powerful color. It’s the power of love, seduction, violence, danger, anger, and adventure. For centuries, human beings have seen red, painted the town red, and have been caught red-handed. Studies have shown that we perceive potential partners dressed in red more attractive than others. Red is an attention-grabbing color and, as you’ll see below, is a great color for a book jacket.

Each book cover below is also a link to purchase the book on Bookshop.org, which supports local, independent bookstores. We also strongly encourage you to support your local bookstores by ordering online. They need our help more than ever, and we need them to stick around.

Written by Matthew Masino

“As she always did on any really important day, Penelope Hayes wore red.” ― Anna Godbersen, The Luxe

“Red goes with everything and red goes with nothing.” ― Chloe Thurlow, Katie In Love

“Xander Harris: Hair. Red. Red is good. Fire engines are red. Porsches are red.” ― Christopher Golden, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Vol. 2

“your veins are using up the redness of the world.” ― Frank O’Hara, Meditations in an Emergency

“And honey, I say

Little Red Corvette

Baby, you’re much too fast (Oh, oh)

Little Red Corvette

You need a love that’s gonna last” ― Prince, “Little Red Corvette”