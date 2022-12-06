All the Lives I Want: Essays About My Best Friends Who Happen to Be Famous Strangers by Alana Massey

From the publisher: “A collection of essays examining the intersection of the personal with pop culture through the lives of pivotal female figures—from Sylvia Plath to Britney Spears—in the spirit of Chuck Klosterman, with the heart of a true fan. Mixing Didion’s affected cool with moments of giddy celebrity worship, Massey examines the lives of the women who reflect our greatest aspirations and darkest fears back onto us. These essays are personal without being confessional and clever in a way that invites readers into the joke…All the Lives I Want is also an exploration of mental illness, the sex industry, and the dangers of loving too hard. But it is, above all, a paean to the celebrities who have shaped a generation of women…These reflections aim to reimagine these women’s legacies, and in the process, teach us new ways of forgiving ourselves.”

—Kaleena, Development Manager