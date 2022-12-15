Raise a Glass to Great American Writers at New Happy Hour Series

December 15, 2022 (CHICAGO) – Forget Dry January! Start the New Year off right by experiencing the first Get Lit Happy Hour at the American Writers Museum (AWM) on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Subsequent happy hour events will take place on the second Tuesday of every month with themed programming that includes music, special tours and fun activities such as open mics, book swaps and more.

January’s theme is A Snowy Day and guests can enjoy winter warmth with beer and wine, live music from local jazz musicians Tim Fitzgerald and Tom Vaitsas, snowy poems from Poems While You Wait and a snow-themed photo booth as they explore the AWM’s permanent and temporary exhibits after hours. The AWM’s gift shop will also be open to browse.

Get Lit events are $15 for AWM members and $25 for non-members. Tickets include admission to the museum and drink tickets for two complimentary beverages. Additional drink tickets are available for purchase. Guests must be 21+ to attend Get Lit. Funds raised at this event will go towards the AWM’s Write In Youth Education Program that serves middle and high school students from under-resourced schools.

About the American Writers Museum

The American Writers Museum is the first museum of its kind in the United States. The mission of the American Writers Museum is to engage the public in celebrating American writers and exploring their influence on our history, our identity, and our daily lives. The museum is located at 180 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601, and offers something for every age group including permanent exhibits and special galleries highlighting America’s favorite works and the authors behind them. Tickets to the museum are $14 for adults, $9 for seniors, students, and teachers. Free for members and children ages 12 and under. To inquire about discounted rates for groups of 10 or more, including adults, student travel groups, and University students, visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org/visit/groups/ or call 312-374-8770. Museum hours are Thursday – Monday 10 AM – 5 PM. For more information visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org or call 312-374-8790.