Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khorram

I grabbed this book out of a Little Free Library near my morning bus stop on a whim and I am so glad I did! I finished this book in maybe three days and have already picked up the second in the series.

From the publisher: “Darius has never really fit in at home, and he’s sure things are going to be the same in Iran. His clinical depression doesn’t exactly help matters, and trying to explain his medication to his grandparents only makes things harder. Then Darius meets Sohrab, the boy next door, and everything changes. Soon, they’re spending their days together, playing soccer, eating faludeh, and talking for hours on a secret rooftop overlooking the city’s skyline. Sohrab calls him Darioush—the original Persian version of his name—and Darius has never felt more like himself than he does now that he’s Darioush to Sohrab.”

–Matt, Social Media Coordinator