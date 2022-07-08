Reading Recommendations from the staff of the American Writers Museum.
We can’t recommend these books highly enough! Check back every month for more reading recommendations, from classics that we reread over and over to new favorites. If you’re looking for your next book, you came to the right place.
Our June staff picks are also available on Bookshop.org, which benefits independent bookstores. We also strongly encourage you to support your local bookstore by ordering through them online directly.
Burn Down, Rise Up by Vincent Tirado
From the publisher: “Mysterious disappearances. An urban legend rumored to be responsible. And one group of friends determined to save their city at any cost. Stranger Things meets Jordan Peele in this utterly original debut from an incredible new voice.”
“I kind of grew up not having a lot. I was, generally, a very poor kid. But the one thing I always did have was libraries…we would go every Saturday and pick out a stack of books to read. And so now when I think of who will be affected by these book bannings, it’s going to be kids like me who didn’t have much anyways.” Listen to Vincent discuss their work more here on the AWM Author Talks podcast, recorded live at the American Writers Festival.
–Nate, Digital Content Associate
Chivalry by Neil Gaiman, illustrated by Colleen Doran
Beautiful illustrations for a Gaiman story that makes the book feel like an illustrated manuscript. And of course, it’s a Neil Gaiman story, so it already has a lot going for it.
–Christopher, Director of Operations
Darius the Great is Not Okay by Adib Khorram
I grabbed this book out of a Little Free Library near my morning bus stop on a whim and I am so glad I did! I finished this book in maybe three days and have already picked up the second in the series.
From the publisher: “Darius has never really fit in at home, and he’s sure things are going to be the same in Iran. His clinical depression doesn’t exactly help matters, and trying to explain his medication to his grandparents only makes things harder. Then Darius meets Sohrab, the boy next door, and everything changes. Soon, they’re spending their days together, playing soccer, eating faludeh, and talking for hours on a secret rooftop overlooking the city’s skyline. Sohrab calls him Darioush—the original Persian version of his name—and Darius has never felt more like himself than he does now that he’s Darioush to Sohrab.”
–Matt, Social Media Coordinator
The Fae Keeper by H.E. Edgmon
From the publisher: “In the heart-stopping sequel to The Witch King, Wyatt and Emyr attempt to rebuild Asalin despite unexpected new enemies within their kingdom. Two weeks after the door to Faery closed once more, Asalin is still in turmoil. Emyr and Wyatt are hunting Derek and Clarke themselves after having abolished the corrupt Guard, and are trying to convince the other kingdoms to follow their lead. But when they uncover the hidden truth about the witches’ real place in fae society, it becomes clear the problems run much deeper than anyone knew. And this may be more than the two of them can fix. As Wyatt struggles to learn control of his magic and balance his own needs with the needs of a kingdom, he must finally decide on the future he wants—before he loses the future he and Emyr are building…”
–Noelle, Education Program Coordinator
Indeh: A Story of the Apache Wars by Ethan Hawke, illustrated by Greg Ruth
Incredible illustrations bring this little known story to modern times. The point of view of the indigenous people shines through this work that Ethan Hawke helped bring to life.
–Christopher, Director of Operations
Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers by David Grann
I am a firm believer that literature should be made accessible to the masses by the grace of braille, large print, dyslexic-friendly fonts, young reader’s editions, and other innovations. With that in mind, I am particularly glad that David Grann took the time to adapt Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI into a young reader’s edition for the sake of middle-grade readers, history enthusiasts, and yes, overtired college students who don’t usually have time to get through 700 pages of nonfiction. Once I started reading, I couldn’t look away. Everyone needs to read this chapter left out of history books.
–Nicole, Intern
The Lyrics of Prince: A Literary Look by C Liegh McInnis
From the publisher: “The Lyrics of Prince is an analysis of the lyrical themes, movements, and development of Prince…The book shows that Prince is a metaphysical poet attempting to reconcile his individual desires in a strict and confining society. Thus, Prince’s work is a barometer for the sensibilities of the eighties as well as provides insight to the post-Civil Rights African-American who is grappling with place and otherness.”
I had the pleasure and honor to host our recent episode of Nation of Writers and chat with C Liegh about the work and legacy of Prince. We were also joined by Kerry Black, a producer of Prince: The Immersive Experience open now in Chicago. Give the episode a listen here to hear us gush about The Purple One!
–Linda, Director of Development
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle
“Feel the power of this moment and the fullness of Being. Feel your presence.” —Eckhart Tolle
Eckhart Tolle is a German-born spiritual teacher showing people the path to enlightenment. He found how to be at peace and writes to tell the world how they can also achieve this. His main concept is existing in the NOW, not the past or future. When we live in the past, we are depressed; and when we live in the future, we are anxious. All we have is the NOW. Tolle argues that to be present and stay present needs practice. Indulge in this spiritual self-help book to see the path of the NOW.
–Emma, Intern
The Stonewall Riots: Making a Case for LGBTQ Rights by Archie Bongiovanni
From the publisher: “Three teenagers―Natalia, Jax, and Rashad―are magically transported from their modern lives to the legendary Stonewall Inn in the summer of 1969. Escorted by Natalia’s eccentric abuela (and her pet cockatiel, Rocky), the friends experience the police raid firsthand and are thrown into the infamous riots that made the struggle for LGBTQ rights front-page news.”
“As someone who grew up queer but not really understanding, not having a language, not having any sort of representation…I felt really honored I was even able to write about this subject. The thing that I would like people to get from it, one, is just knowledge that it happened, that it was an important moment in our history. And, two, that the resistance of the past can teach us how to resist now.” Listen to Archie discuss their work more on the AWM Author Talks podcast, recorded live at the American Writers Festival.
–Nate, Digital Content Associate
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
I first heard about We Ride Upon Sticks when Rowan Hisayo Buchanan recommended it in a 2020 blog for the AWM, but I just now finally got around to reading it and I am glad I did! It is very fun and had me turning the pages as quickly as I could. The Danvers High field hockey team—the town where accusations began that led to the Salem Witch Trials—taps into some old dark magic to help them go undefeated…but at what cost? Featuring a great ensemble cast of well-formed characters and many laugh-out-loud moments, this is a great suspenseful and fun read.
–Nate, Digital Content Associate
Visit our Reading Recommendations page for more book lists.