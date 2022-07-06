July 6, 2022, Chicago, Ill. – On August 14, 2022 the American Writers Museum will host music industry veterans Ziggy and Orly Marley for a much-anticipated discussion of their recent children’s book, Little John Crow. The humorous tale does not sanitize or oversimplify social dynamics for its young readers, but rather shows that true community offers a place and a purpose for everyone.

Press images available HERE.

This event will take place at the Museum, which is located on the second floor of 180 N. Michigan Ave, at 12pm CDT and is free to attend with Museum admission. The Marleys will sign books following the event. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10am on July 7 and can be purchased online here. Adults are $14, Seniors (65+) and Students are $9. Children 12 and under and AWM members are free. Teachers will also receive complimentary admission for this event and can earn professional development hours for attending. GET TICKETS HERE.

The American Writers Museum strives to educate children and adults about cultural identity and acceptance through the works of historic and contemporary authors. “The Museum honors great writing in all of its forms, and we are delighted to feature Little John Crow as part of our summer programming,” said AWM President Carey Cranston. Expertly told by Ziggy and Orly Marley, the story of Little John Crow is a poignant reminder of the importance of accepting one another’s differences. After being abandoned by his animal friends, Little John Crow must come to terms with what it means to be part of a community when you are a vulture.

Set against a backdrop of Jamaica’s lush Blue Mountain, Little John Crow explores the complexities of friendship with humor and heart. Perfect for fans of Maurice Sendak and Ashley Bryan, the warmth of Gordon Rowe’s illustrations beautifully complements the Marleys’ empathy-driven storytelling.

Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy Award-winner, Emmy Award-winner, philanthropist, and international reggae icon, and Orly Marley is an Israeli-born music manager who has secured sponsorship deals for musicians including Aretha Franklin, Queen Latifah, the Black-Eyed Peas, and many others. She is also the head of Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment (U.R.G.E.), a nonprofit that works with children in Jamaica, Africa, and throughout the world.

Praise for Little John Crow:

“In what is a colorful, oh-so joyful children’s book chock full of humor, teachable moments and memorable characters, Little John Crow ultimately reminds us of the importance of accepting our differences (both physical and cultural) and remembering that life offers a place and purpose for all of us.” —Exclusive Magazine

“The new book by reggae legend Ziggy Marley and his wife Orly is a heartwarming tale of a young vulture in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains learning to embrace his future.” —Caribbean Journal

“Vibrant artwork and emotional storytelling come together to create a readable, unputdownable story about prejudice, acceptance, and family—the families we’re born into and found families, with a subplot about disrupting ecosystems.” —Mom Read It

About the American Writers Museum

The American Writers Museum is the first museum of its kind in the United States. The mission of the American Writers Museum is to engage the public in celebrating American writers and exploring their influence on our history, our identity, and our daily lives. The museum is located at 180 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60601, and offers something for every age group including permanent exhibits and special galleries highlighting America’s favorite works and the authors behind them. Tickets to the museum are $14 for adults, $9 for seniors, students, and teachers. Free for members and children ages 12 and under. To inquire about discounted rates for groups of 10 or more, including adults, student travel groups, and University students, visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org/visit/groups/ or call 312-374-8770. Museum hours are Thursday – Monday 10 AM – 5 PM. For more information visit AmericanWritersMuseum.org or call 312-374-8790.

About Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft. Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequity, while returning again and again to the transformative power of love. And over the past 15 years with his own companies, Tuff Gong Worldwide and Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his masters and publishing; alongside his charity URGE –benefiting the well-being of children in Jamaica, Africa and North America. For more, visit ziggymarley.com and all socials at @ziggymarley.