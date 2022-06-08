Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution by Elie Mystal

Elie Mystal presented at the recent American Writers Festival and after attending his program I simply had to get the book. Allow me to let the publisher describe it better than I could: “Allow Me to Retort is an easily digestible argument about what rights we have, what rights Republicans are trying to take away, and how to stop them. Mystal explains how to protect the rights of women and people of color instead of cowering to the absolutism of gun owners and bigots. He explains the legal way to stop everything from police brutality to political gerrymandering, just by changing a few judges and justices. He strips out all of the fancy jargon conservatives like to hide behind and lays bare the truth of their project to keep America forever tethered to its slaveholding past.”

–Carey, President