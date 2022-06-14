9 LGBTQ+ Themed Children’s Books

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month with these children’s books that celebrate all kinds of families.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month and it honors the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which marked the start of huge change in regards to the LGBTQ+ community. It is also a month to continue to raise awareness of this community and its individuals in the hopes of improving the attitudes of society and encouraging more inclusiveness. Here, we’ve complied a list of some new and noteworthy LGBTQ-themed picture books for children and families. But these books aren’t just for families with a direct connection to the LGBTQ+ community; everyone can use and benefit from the messages of unconditional love and acceptance expressed in these books.

This list is also available on Bookshop.org, which benefits independent bookstores. We also strongly encourage you to support your local bookstore by visiting or ordering through them online directly.

Written by Helen H. Wu

Grandad’s Camper by Harry Woodgate Gramps and Grandad were adventurers; they would surf, climb mountains, and tour the country in their camper. But after Gramps died, Grandad hasn’t felt like traveling anymore. That is until their granddaughter comes up with a plan to fix up the old camper and get Grandad excited to explore again.

Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle by Nina LaCour, illustrated by Kaylani Juanita For one little girl, there’s no place she’d rather be than sitting between Mama and Mommy. So when Mommy goes away on a work trip, it’s tricky to find a good place at the table. Mama brings her to the library, they watch movies, and all of them talk on the phone, but she still misses Mommy as deep as the ocean and as high as an astronaut up in the stars…but when Mommy finally comes home, it takes a minute to shake off the empty feeling she felt all week before leaning in for a kiss.

Adventures with My Daddies by Gareth Peter, illustrated by Garry Parsons Set off on a series of incredible adventures with a family that has two dads! As they read bedtime stories with their little one, the pages burst into colorful life. Together, this LGBTQ+ family battles dragons, dodges deadly dinosaurs, zooms to the moon, and explores the world in a hot air balloon, before winding down to sleep in a wonderfully cozy ending.

Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love This gorgeous Stonewall Award-winning picture books stars Julián, a child coming to understand their gender nonconformity after a joyful encounter with three women dressed as shimmering mermaids. Julián fantasizes about dressing up like a mermaid too, and wonders what his Abuela will make of it in this celebration of self-love and individuality.

A Family Is a Family Is a Family by Sara O’Leary, illustrated by Qin Leng One child is worried that her family is just too different to explain, but listens as her classmates talk about what makes their families special. One is raised by a grandmother, and another has two dads. One is full of stepsiblings, and another has a new baby. As one by one, her classmates describe who they live with and who loves them — families of every shape and size and all kinds of relation — the child realizes that as long as her family is full of caring people, her family is special.

Stella Brings the Family by Miriam B. Schiffer, illustrated by Holly Clifton-Brown Stella’s class is having a Mother’s Day celebration, but what’s a girl with two daddies to do? It’s not that she doesn’t have someone who helps her with her homework, or tucks her in at night. Stella has her Papa and Daddy who take care of her, and a whole gaggle of other loved ones who make her feel special and supported every day. She just doesn’t have a mom to invite to the party. Fortunately, Stella finds a unique solution to her party problem in this sweet story about love, acceptance, and the true meaning of family.

And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell, illustrated by Henry Cole A heartwarming true story of two penguins who create a nontraditional family. At the penguin house at the Central Park Zoo, two penguins named Roy and Silo were a bit different from the others. But their desire for a family was the same. And with the help of a kindly zookeeper, Roy and Silo got the chance to welcome a baby penguin of their very own.

Pink Is for Boys by Robb Pearlman, illustrated by Eda Kaban An empowering and educational picture book that proves colors are for everyone, regardless of gender. Pink is for boys…and girls…and everyone! This timely and beautiful picture book rethinks and reframes the stereotypical blue/pink gender binary and empowers kids — and their grown-ups— to express themselves in every color of the rainbow. Featuring a diverse group of relatable characters, Pink Is for Boys invites and encourages girls and boys to enjoy what they love to do, whether it’s racing cars and playing baseball, or loving unicorns and dressing up.

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag written by Rob Sanders, illustrated by Steven Salerno Young readers can now learn the momentous and inspiring story of the Gay Pride Flag, created in 1978 by social activist Harvey Milk and designer Gilbert Baker. More than a history, Pride vibrantly illuminates the reach and timelessness of the rainbow flag, a global symbol of equality and inclusion.

