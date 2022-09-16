The 1619 Project: Born on the Water by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson, illustrated by Nikkolas Smith

From the publisher: “A young student receives a family tree assignment in school, but she can only trace back three generations. Grandma gathers the whole family, and the student learns that 400 years ago, in 1619, their ancestors were stolen and brought to America by white slave traders. But before that, they had a home, a land, a language. She learns how the people said to be born on the water survived. With powerful verse and striking illustrations by Nikkolas Smith, Born on the Water provides a pathway for readers of all ages to reflect on the origins of American identity.”

This book is fantastic, and I am excited to meet the illustrator, Nikkolas Smith, this Sunday at the AWM when he hosts his family-friendly creative workshop Artivism 101, to show us how to combine our art with our activism.

–Nate, Digital Content Associate